DoiT Announces Strategic Alliance with Ingram Micro, Reshapes the Value of FinOps for Channel Partners Worldwide

Alliance will empower 5,000+ Ingram Micro AWS partners and their customers with a platform upgrade and integration with Xvantage that improves governance and turns cloud insights into real outcomes

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoiT, provider of enterprise-grade FinOps and CloudOps solutions, today announced a major strategic alliance to provide industry-defining Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions to Ingram Micro channel partners across the globe.

The accelerating pace of change in cloud and IT demands best-in-class FinOps and CloudOps solutions that go beyond reports to drive real, actionable value. As cloud becomes the architecture of innovation, cloud disciplines must evolve into a holistic, integrated discipline that enhances governance and ensures sustainable value creation.

As part of the new alliance, Ingram Micro’s AWS customers will have access to DoiT Cloud Intelligence™, a FinOps 3.0 platform that delivers context-aware, action-focused solutions to modern cloud challenges. DoiT also signaled plans to integrate its platform into Ingram Micro’s digital experience platform Xvantage early next year, giving Ingram Micro’s AWS customers real-time access to game-changing solutions that instantly elevate their CloudOps and FinOps capabilities.

New Collaboration Advances Global Cloud FinOps Market Opportunity
Industry research firm The Futurum Group projects the Global Cloud FinOps market will nearly double to more than $7 billion by 2028. "Alliances and integrations between platform companies are growing and expanding the reach and influence of FinOps beyond early adopters and bringing advanced cost optimization and operational intelligence to a much wider set of channel partners and organizations navigating today’s complex cloud environments," said Tiffani Bova, chief strategy and research officer at Futurum.

DoiT Cloud Intelligence delivers best-in-class FinOps and CloudOps to more than 4,000 customers worldwide. Built on FinOps 3.0 principles, the platform empowers organizations to spend confidently on AWS. With powerful capabilities like workflow automation, data ingestion and advanced AI insights, DoiT Cloud Intelligence stands out as a true ROI engine that turns cloud data into unit economic value and measurable business outcomes.

“For years, the IT industry has focused on costs and availability over creating true business value using technology,” said Duncan Robinson, vice president of global partnerships, Ingram Micro. "This strategic collaboration with DoiT and future integration of DoiT Cloud Intelligence into our Xvantage platform will help our customers transform their cloud investments into ROI machines, while still getting the core visibility and reporting they need to operate.”

Ingram Micro is an essential player in the global IT ecosystem, delivering products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a partner list that reaches nearly 90% of the global population. Not only will DoiT Cloud Intelligence enhance the cloud operations for their 5,000+ AWS partners, it will deliver context-aware actions for more than 12,000 customers, elevating these companies into the world of FinOps 3.0 and advancing their cloud capabilities tremendously.

“Our new alliance with Ingram Micro represents a tremendous opportunity for DoiT Cloud Intelligence to scale its footprint in step with a Fortune 500 company to reach a massive audience of new AWS customers ready to take the next step on their FinOps journeys,” said Vadim Solovey, CEO of DoiT. “By combining our advanced FinOps solutions with Xvantage’s powerful AI platform, these customers will be able to take full control of their cloud investments and evolve them into genuine profit centers.”

About DoiT
DoiT is a global leader with its DoiT Cloud Intelligence™ platform, providing intent-aware FinOps and CloudOps solutions that help businesses maximize the impact of their cloud investments. With deep expertise in AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, DoiT Cloud Intelligence empowers organizations to connect every dollar spent to the goals of each workload, uncover the root causes of inefficiency, and close the loop with engineering teams to drive real optimization. To learn more, visit doit.com.

