TRU Simulation announces delivery and acceptance of the Bell 505 Flight Training Device to Royal Jordanian Air Force

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, and an affiliate of Bell Textron Inc. today announced delivery and acceptance of the Bell 505 Flight Training Device (FTD) to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF). The purchase agreement with the RJAF includes aircraft delivery complete with a flight training device and a comprehensive computer-based training package to support basic and advanced rotorcraft flight training at the King Hussein Air College in Mafraq, Jordan. This milestone follows the recent delivery of 10 Bell 505 helicopters to the RJAF.

“The Bell 505 Flight Training Device provides the Royal Jordanian Air Force a highly advanced training solution that enhances pilot readiness through realistic simulation of flight procedures and emergency scenarios,” said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager, TRU Simulation. “We are honored to collaborate with Bell in delivering this advanced capability, reflecting our shared commitment to the global advancement of aviation training technology.”

The Bell 505 Flight Training Device (FTD) is an advanced simulation tool that accurately replicates the current production model of the Bell 505 helicopter, incorporating additional requested features. The device includes a detailed Bell 505 cockpit frame, featuring two Garmin G1000H NXi display units, a simulated electronic standby instrument module, a Garmin GMA 350Hc, a simulated Technisonic TDFM-920 radio, aircraft seats, flight controls and all other necessary aircraft panels.

Additionally, the aerodynamics, engine, controls and sound models are designed to achieve the highest possible fidelity, ensuring a realistic training experience. It supports training in both visual and instrument meteorological environments. The direct projection surround visual system enhances the training experience by providing full immersion and the capability for formation flying training. The 505 FTD configuration meets the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) qualification requirements for Level 5 FTD at a minimum under Title 14 CFR Part 60.

About TRU Simulation

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a leading provider of high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for the aviation industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, TRU Simulation has been at the forefront of flight simulation technology for over a decade. Our customized simulator solutions empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently, while our state-of-the-art technology ensures safe and realistic training experiences. For more information, visit www.TRUSimulation.com.

About Bell

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 90 years, we’ve been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us. We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA’s first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we’re defining the future of advanced air mobility. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly 20% of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.