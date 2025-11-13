-

Liberty Latin America and Millicom Provide Update on Proposed Costa Rica Transaction

DENVER, Colorado & LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) and Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) (NASDAQ: TIGO) confirm that Costa Rica’s Board of Telecommunications Superintendency, SUTEL, has issued its final resolution with a decision not to approve the proposed transaction to combine the companies’ respective operations in Costa Rica.

The companies remain convinced that the transaction would have enabled greater technology investment, strengthened market competitiveness, and accelerated the expansion of next-generation networks, directly benefiting users and Costa Rica’s digital ecosystem.

The outcome was unexpected as both parties maintained an open and ongoing dialogue with SUTEL throughout the review process and developed a comprehensive set of commitments that the companies firmly believe addressed any potential concerns. The companies respectfully disagree with the regulator’s decision.

Following the regulatory decision, both parties are working together on next steps per the terms of the combination agreement.

About Liberty Latin America

Visit: www.lla.com

About Millicom

Visit: www.millicom.com

Contacts

For more information, contact:
Liberty Latin America Investor Relations
Soomit Datta, ir@lla.com

Liberty Latin America Corporate Communications
Michael Coakley, llacommunications@lla.com

Millicom Investor Relations
Luca Pfeifer, investors@millicom.com

Millicom Media Relations
Sofia Corral, press@millicom.com

Industry:

Liberty Latin America Ltd.

NASDAQ:LILA
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For more information, contact:
Liberty Latin America Investor Relations
Soomit Datta, ir@lla.com

Liberty Latin America Corporate Communications
Michael Coakley, llacommunications@lla.com

Millicom Investor Relations
Luca Pfeifer, investors@millicom.com

Millicom Media Relations
Sofia Corral, press@millicom.com

More News From Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Liberty Latin America Reports Q3 2025 Results

DENVER, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced its financial and operating results for the three months (“Q3”) and nine months ("YTD") ended September 30, 2025. CEO Balan Nair commented, “Q3 saw strong commercial momentum leading to YoY rebased revenue growth at Liberty Latin America." "We continue to see particular strength in our mobile business as we push FMC. Led by Costa Rica, postpa...

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA AND LIBERTY CARIBBEAN FOUNDATION DELIVER CRITICAL HUMANITARIAN AID TO JAMAICA FOLLOWING HURRICANE MELISSA

DENVER, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just 48 hours after the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB), in partnership with the Liberty Caribbean Foundation, successfully airlifted essential humanitarian and technical supplies to support recovery efforts throughout Jamaica. A chartered X-Cargo A321 aircraft transported vital items, including potable water, non-perishable food, hygiene pr...

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA SCHEDULES INVESTOR CALL FOR THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 after NASDAQ market close. You are invited to participate in its investor call, which will begin the following day at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results and business, and may provide other forward-looking informat...
Back to Newsroom