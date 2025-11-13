Uber Ski Hits the Slopes This Winter Season

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As winter approaches and millions prepare their skis and boards for mountain adventures, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is introducing an easy new way to reach your favorite winter destinations worldwide: Uber Ski.

Forget the hassle of finding a ride that fits your party and your gear. With Uber Ski, riders can reserve a vehicle that’s large enough to accommodate up to four people with everyone’s equipment included starting today through the end of March. As part of Uber Reserve, Uber Ski is a seasonal product offering that can be reserved up to 90 days in advance giving you peace of mind that your reliable ride is locked in so you can focus on your turns.

Throughout the top ski destinations in the US, France, Switzerland and soon Canada, Uber Ski is the best way to get to the slopes this season.

For the first time ever, Uber is teaming up with Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN), the world’s largest mountain resort operator, to offer streamlined travel planning that gets you to the mountain, then on it. Now, when you reserve your Uber Ski, you can also purchase your Epic Pass or Epic Day Pass directly through the Uber app to make hitting the slopes easier than ever.

“We are thrilled to offer skiers and snowboarders alike a convenient and reliable way to get to the mountain this season,” said Adib Roumani, Director of Engineering at Uber. “And, thanks to our new partnership with Epic Pass, everything you need for a great time on the slopes can be reserved with just a few taps in the Uber app. With Uber Ski, you can spend more time enjoying the fresh mountain air and less time worrying about how to get there.”

With Epic Pass, you get the ultimate season-long pass offering unlimited, unrestricted access to top ski destinations across the globe like Vail Mountain and Breckenridge in Colorado; Park City Mountain in Utah; Heavenly in California; Stowe in Vermont; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Crans Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland. Skiing just a few days? Epic 1-7 Day Passes save up to 65% off lift tickets. All Pass Holders receive exclusive discounts including 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rentals and more.

To use Uber Ski, open your app and tap the Uber Ski tile. You’ll have the option to reserve an UberXL for up to 2 guests with gear or UberXXL for up to 4 guests with gear. Then, click on Epic Pass to discover all of the great pass options available. Epic Passes are only available for a limited time, so buy soon to get the best value. Once Epic Passes go off sale in December, skiers and riders can book lift tickets to Vail Resorts’ mountains through Uber Ski.

Consider your ski trip booked from reserved rides to pass purchased – Uber and Epic Pass are making it simpler than ever to get everything you need for an unforgettable time on the mountain.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.