FanServ Launches Stadium Platform to Streamline and Scale Regional Sports Advertising, Taps FreeWheel to Power the Groundbreaking Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FanServ, the Sports-only Private Marketplace, recently recognized as the technology partner powering PlayFly’s Home Team ADvantage offering, today announced the launch of their Stadium platform, a breakthrough solution that enables advertisers to plan and execute campaigns across local sports supply with precision and scale. FanServ also named FreeWheel, the leading global technology platform for the streaming advertising ecosystem, as the preferred ad serving partner for Stadium platform.

With this tool, leading networks like Victory+ can easily present their inventory to a broader range of demand, creating a first-of-its-kind marketplace for live sports streaming. Now, buyers will be able to activate across teams and regions, unlocking more opportunities to engage with passionate fans at the perfect time.

“FanServ is a true pioneer in the evolving landscape of digital sports rights and a great partner to Victory+,” said Joe Leavitt, Chief Revenue Officer. “Their ability to connect publishers and advertisers in new and effective ways gives brands greater opportunities to reach fans exactly where and when they’re watching. As Victory+ continues to grow, we’re energized by the possibilities our partnership continues to unlock.”

As live sports expand to streaming, and more advertisers turn to digital solutions for campaign execution, FanServ is enabling networks to unlock new demand opportunities. With FanServ’s Stadium platform, regional sports networks can showcase their unique audiences and the reach their inventory brings, allowing buyers to seamlessly develop objective-based campaigns. The Stadium platform removes the guesswork from planning live sports campaigns, helping advertisers navigate a historically complex marketplace with clarity and scale.

“Local sports teams are an integral part of TV and digital viewership but are often challenged by issues with targeting and scale,” says Brad Friedman, CEO at FanServ. “With the Stadium platform, we’re not just eliminating siloes but infusing the insights brands deserve to make the most out of their campaigns.”

As FanServ’s preferred ad serving partner, FreeWheel offers networks the expertise needed for the dynamic world of live sports advertising. FreeWheel’s innovative adaptive ad server scaling, predictive pacing and intelligent ad decisioning help networks adjust capacity, pace campaigns and maximize the value of their inventory to capitalize on audience demand for live sports streaming.

“From the Olympics to the NFL, March Madness and the WNBA, FreeWheel is a proven leader in helping networks activate their advertising across platforms and devices for major live sporting events,” said Greg Bel, Vice President, Head of Supply at FreeWheel. “The partnership with FanServ brings our comprehensive platform and sports expertise to local and regional markets giving advertisers a seamless and efficient way to engage fans of hometown teams.”

Key Offerings of FanServ’s Stadium Platform

Strategy : Campaigns begin with strategic inputs—geography, team targeting, and market status—to shape targeting and budget.

: Campaigns begin with strategic inputs—geography, team targeting, and market status—to shape targeting and budget. Objectives : Advertisers define priorities like reach or efficiency, guiding inventory ranking and budget allocation.

: Advertisers define priorities like reach or efficiency, guiding inventory ranking and budget allocation. Available Inventory : Filters by Fan Group to ensure placements align with geo, team, and market criteria.

: Filters by Fan Group to ensure placements align with geo, team, and market criteria. “Scout” Recommendation Engine : Matches strategy to inventory, scores options, and generates proposals.

: Matches strategy to inventory, scores options, and generates proposals. Relevant Impressions : Focuses on impressions that matter, adjusting for geography and timing.

: Focuses on impressions that matter, adjusting for geography and timing. Deliverability : Confirms campaigns can run as planned with sufficient inventory.

: Confirms campaigns can run as planned with sufficient inventory. Fan Groups: Defines audiences using a unique mix of geo, team, and market

With the launch of Stadium, FanServ is redefining how advertisers connect with regional sports audiences—bringing scale, precision, and transparency to a space that has long been underserved. By combining smart planning tools with deep insights and a curated marketplace, FanServ is making it easier than ever to unlock the full potential of live sports streaming.

