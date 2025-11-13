CoreTrust and Healthee Partner to Modernize Public Sector Healthcare Navigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreTrust, a leading Cooperative Purchasing Organization (CPO) trusted by thousands of organizations, today announced that Healthee has joined as an awarded supplier within the CoreTrust Public Sector Cooperative, marking the company’s continued expansion within the public sector. Through this partnership, CoreTrust members now have direct, compliant access to Healthee’s AI-powered benefits navigation platform via pre-negotiated cooperative contracts, effectively eliminating lengthy RFP cycles and enabling immediate deployment for state and local agencies.

With the current administration placing renewed emphasis on government efficiency and spending accountability, agencies nationwide are under increasing pressure to eliminate waste, modernize operations, and do more with limited resources. This partnership meets the moment by offering a practical, cost-conscious solution that enhances transparency, streamlines procurement, and supports workforce well-being.

“Public sector procurement has historically been slowed by long, complex RFP cycles—often at the expense of innovation,” said James Hallock, CoreTrust CEO. “Our partnership with Healthee is about changing that dynamic. We’re giving government agencies compliant, data-driven access to modern technology that reduces costs, eases administrative strain, and provides public employees with the same quality of tools and experiences available in the private sector.”

Healthee’s platform uses AI to guide employees through every step of their healthcare journey—from selecting the right plan to finding in-network providers and understanding out-of-pocket costs. Through its 24/7 AI health assistant, Zoe, Healthee has already supported more than 40,000 employers, helping organizations reduce claims costs and free up administrative bandwidth. Now, through CoreTrust’s cooperative model, state and local governments, school districts, and public agencies nationwide can deploy these same capabilities at speed and scale.

“Public employees and retirees deserve the same intuitive, AI-powered benefits experience that private-sector workers enjoy,” said Guy Benjamin, Co-founder and CEO of Healthee. “By partnering with CoreTrust, we’re breaking through outdated procurement barriers and delivering technology that simplifies healthcare navigation, reduces waste, and ensures every dollar serves both the employee and the taxpayer.”

CoreTrust’s public sector cooperative—launched earlier this year with the Cities of Houston and Los Angeles as lead agencies—was designed to bring the efficiency and purchasing power of Fortune 1000 procurement to government. Through this program, suppliers like Healthee undergo a rigorous competitive bidding and vetting process, ensuring agencies can purchase with confidence, knowing contracts meet all state and local procurement requirements.

CoreTrust’s Public Sector offering provides a faster, fully compliant path for agencies to acquire high-value goods and services without duplicating lengthy bid cycles. Participating entities gain access to nationally leveraged pricing, real-time spend analytics, and supplier partnerships that drive measurable taxpayer savings. The addition of Healthee represents a critical step toward modernizing how agencies manage healthcare and benefits at scale.

For more information about the CoreTrust and Healthee partnership and how your organization can benefit, visit https://www.coretrustpg.com/public-sector.

About CoreTrust

CoreTrust, a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) since 2006, is trusted by over 3,800 businesses as an invaluable procurement partner for securing cost savings, price stability, and control over indirect spend. With over $8 billion in annual purchasing power, CoreTrust offers 125+ pre-negotiated supplier contracts across spend categories including Corporate Services, Facilities, Supply Chain and Logistics, Human Resources, Pharmacy Benefit Management, Technology, and Travel. Through CoreTrust's digital marketplace (CXP), members enjoy access to expertly curated supplier contracts, actionable insights, and significant savings—all at no cost. Learn more at www.coretrustpg.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Healthee

Healthee is a leading company in the health tech industry, focused on transforming how employees navigate healthcare and benefits. With a mission to make access to a healthier life effortless, Healthee utilizes AI technology to simplify complex benefits systems, enhancing user experience, cutting costs, and improving care outcomes. The Healthee platform is designed to make healthcare more accessible, personalized, and efficient. For more information, visit Healthee.com or connect with Healthee on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.