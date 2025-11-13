QAD | Redzone and AWS Bring Agentic AI to Mid-Market Manufacturing with Launch of Champion AI

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD Inc., the company transforming manufacturing and supply chains with intelligent, adaptive solutions, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most broadly adopted cloud provider, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration. Together, the companies are bringing Agentic AI to the mid-market manufacturing sector through QAD Champion AI, a breakthrough platform built on AWS cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities.

QAD | Redzone and AWS will help manufacturers modernize faster, increase productivity, and reduce total cost of ownership, while ensuring the security and scalability required for industrial operations.

Agentic AI for the Frontline

Until now, mid-market manufacturers have struggled to capture the benefits of enterprise AI due to legacy systems, cyber risk, and unclear ROI. Champion AI changes that — democratizing access to Agentic AI that works with frontline manufacturing teams, not around them.

Built on AWS and leveraging AI and analytics capabilities, including Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and Amazon SageMaker, Champion AI delivers intelligent automation, predictive insights, and real-time decision support directly into manufacturing workflows — enabling measurable productivity gains, reduced downtime, and accelerated time-to-value.

Accelerating Innovation through Cloud Modernization

As part of this collaboration, QAD | Redzone is transitioning its global IT workloads and internal platforms to AWS. This migration will create a modern, cloud-native foundation for QAD’s manufacturing platform, enabling faster delivery of new features, improved reliability, and seamless scalability for customers worldwide.

“The real breakthrough in manufacturing AI isn’t technology — it’s accessibility,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of QAD | Redzone. “With AWS, we’re making Agentic AI practical for every manufacturer, not just the largest ones. Champion AI helps the mid-market move faster, increase productivity, and lower total cost of ownership — all while empowering people on the frontline.”

Industrial Impact You Can Measure

Through this collaboration, manufacturers gain:

Accelerated Time to Value — Deploy AI-driven solutions in weeks, not months

Higher Productivity — Empower frontline workers with real-time insights and automation

Lower TCO — Optimize infrastructure and reduce maintenance overhead

Improved Cyber Resilience — Eliminate vulnerabilities from legacy systems

Continuous Innovation — Access evolving Manufacturing Smart Layers powered by AWS

A Blueprint for AI Readiness

Manufacturers can begin their modernization journey through the QAD Champion Benchmark — a rapid assessment that evaluates AI readiness, benchmarks performance against peers, and identifies productivity opportunities. Qualified participants may also access the QAD-AWS AI Modernization Incentive, designed to minimize risk while accelerating ROI.

“The key to moving agentic AI from proof of concept to production is the ability to incorporate your unique data into workflows,” said Matt Garman, CEO of AWS. “Our partnership with QAD makes this a reality by enabling agentic AI that mid-market manufacturers can securely integrate with their data. Using AWS and Champion AI, our mutual customers can drive productivity gains, innovate faster, and compete globally.”

About AWS

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. With over 240 services across compute, storage, databases, analytics, AI, and IoT, AWS enables millions of customers—including the largest enterprises and fastest-growing startups—to innovate faster and operate more securely at scale. Learn more at aws.amazon.com.

About QAD | Redzone

QAD | Redzone is redefining manufacturing and supply chains through its intelligent, adaptive platform that connects people, processes, and data into a single System of Action. With three core pillars — Redzone (frontline empowerment), Adaptive Applications (the intelligent backbone), and Champion AI (Agentic AI for manufacturing) — QAD helps manufacturers operate with Champion Pace, achieving measurable productivity, resilience, and growth in just 90 days. For more information, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.