Lagrange Labs Joins Oracle Partner Network To Deploy DeepProve In Sovereign Defense And Government Operations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lagrange Labs today announced it has joined the Oracle Partner Network to build verifiable AI use cases on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) sovereign and mission-cloud solutions. Through this collaboration, Lagrange is extending DeepProve, its flagship cryptographic verification platform, into OCI's high-assurance environments designed specifically for defense, aerospace, and government agencies.

The partnership enables cryptographic verification of AI models, sensor data, and mission workflows operating within secure, sovereign systems where correctness cannot be compromised.

"Sovereign systems need sovereign infrastructure with cryptographic certainty," said Ismael Hishon-Rezaizadeh, CEO and co-founder of Lagrange Labs. "Oracle is the backbone. DeepProve is the verification layer. Together, we enable cutting-edge AI deployment across classified operations with absolute assurance. Verifiable AI moves from aspirational to operational necessity for defense."

The Problem: Unverified Intelligence at Scale

Defense and government systems depend on complex intelligence pipelines that integrate machine learning models, sensor streams, and mission-critical workflows. Traditional validation methods rely on procedural oversight, audits, or operator trust. In contested environments where adversaries actively manipulate data and exploit AI vulnerabilities, procedural validation is insufficient. Modern autonomous systems, intelligence analysis platforms, and aerospace applications require mathematical certainty, not procedural confidence. DeepProve replaces trust with cryptographic proof.

Three Pillars of Mission Assurance on OCI

Lagrange's collaboration with Oracle focuses on three key dimensions of operational verifiability:

1. AI Model Verification: DeepProve generates cryptographic proofs that verify AI inference and model integrity, ensuring outputs reflect authorized models and unaltered data.

2. Sensor Provenance: Streaming data from satellites, sensors, or tactical assets can be cryptographically validated, proving source, integrity, and chain of custody without exposing sensitive collection methods.

3. Workflow Integrity: End-to-end proofs confirm that mission-critical workflows execute as intended, without tampering or unauthorized modification.

Tamper-Proof Intelligence as Deployable Infrastructure

The collaboration enables verifiable AI across autonomous reconnaissance, situational awareness, classified analytics, and sensor fusion workflows. Defense and aerospace organizations can now deploy cutting-edge models while maintaining operational security and cryptographic assurance of correctness.

Production Track Record at Scale

Lagrange's integration with OCI builds on demonstrated production capability. DeepProve has generated over 11 million zero-knowledge proofs in real-world environments and verified 3 million AI inferences across high-stakes applications. The system maintains 158x performance advantages over competing zkML solutions while supporting advanced transformer architectures including GPT-2, LLAMA, and Gemma3.

About Lagrange Labs

Lagrange Labs provides cryptographic verification for defense and national security AI systems. As autonomous systems, intelligence analysis, and mission-critical AI become central to modern warfare, Lagrange's flagship product, DeepProve, delivers cryptographic proof that AI models execute exactly as intended without revealing operational capabilities to adversaries. Lagrange serves Tier 1 U.S. defense contractors and aerospace organizations requiring cryptographic guarantees beyond statistical confidence. DeepProve is the world's fastest zkML system, providing 1000x performance advantages while proving inference for advanced models including GPT-2, LLAMA, and Gemma3. With over 11 million zero-knowledge proofs generated in production environments, Lagrange operates at the scale of defense applications demand. The company has raised $21.5 million from investors including Founders Fund and 1kx, with strategic partnerships with both enterprise and defense partners. Learn more at www.lagrange.dev.