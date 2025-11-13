NavJam LLC Announces Exclusive Global Distribution Partnership with Ruthless Spine

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NavJam LLC today announced an exclusive worldwide sales and distribution agreement granting Ruthless LLC, doing business as Ruthless Spine, the rights to market NavJam’s patented and patent-pending spinal surgery instruments. The agreement covers NavJam’s patented “smart” Jamshidi and its upcoming KS Drill Guide for power drills, which are designed to work in tandem with Ruthless Spine’s patented RJB™ technology.

Karlton Spindle, inventor of the patented and FDA 510(k)-cleared NavJam “smart” Jamshidi, co-invented the FDA De Novo–approved RJB™ intraoperative measurement device at Ruthless Spine. He said the new partnership will enable continued innovation. “This relationship allows me to keep developing new instrumentation and expanding Ruthless Spine’s portfolio,” said Spindle. “We’re looking ahead from the Jamshidi to the upcoming NavJam Power Drill Adapter, along with products in development like the KSQ.”

About the Device – The patented NavJam “smart” Jamshidi works seamlessly with Ruthless Spine’s FDA De Novo–cleared RJB™ intraoperative angle measurement instrument. The RJB™ is a single-use, Bluetooth-connected module that pairs with a tablet to display instrument orientation in real time, eliminating bulky, costly equipment and setup time while dramatically reducing patient exposure to radiation. In clinical use, it has reduced average surgical time by 77 minutes per case while matching the accuracy of traditional navigation systems.

The NavJam extends this innovation to the Jamshidi needle step of lumbosacral pedicle screw placement. Disposable and wirelessly linked to a tablet, it gives surgeons live visual feedback on screw placement—serving as a precise guide rather than a replacement for surgical judgment. Together, the NavJam and RJB™ dramatically reduce radiation exposure, cut costs, and shorten operating time, providing hospitals with a scalable, radiation-sparing alternative to legacy navigation systems.

Ruthless Spine, a self-funded startup based in Irwindale, California, has been disrupting an industry long defined by multimillion-dollar navigation systems built on decades-old technology. Its RJB™ device, FDA De Novo–cleared in 2023, was named Spinal Product of the Year 2023 and remains the only self-funded product in its category with De Novo clearance.

Dr. Shane Pak, co-inventor of the RJB™ and lead surgeon for Ruthless Spine, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. “These devices were engineered to work together,” said Pak. “Our partnership creates the perfect synergy to deliver this innovative technology to more surgeons who need it.”

NavJam and Ruthless Spine will be exhibiting at Booth #1150 at the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting in Denver, November 14–16.

About NavJam LLC

NavJam LLC is a Los Angeles–based MedTech R&D company dedicated to innovating Spinal Surgery. Its FDA-cleared NavJam Jamshidi is a disposable, with pocket for Bluetooth-connected angle measurement instrument for lumbosacral pedicle screw placement that pairs with standard Android or iOS tablets, providing real-time orientation with a 30-second setup and no specialized staff. The company’s NavJam™ Jamshidi expands this approach to the entry step of screw placement, offering wireless trajectory feedback in a similarly streamlined format.

