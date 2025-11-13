Old Navy and DoorDash Partner to Make Shopping Easier with On-Demand Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash, Inc. (Nasdaq: DASH), a global leader in local commerce, and Old Navy, a global apparel and accessories retailer, today announced a partnership that makes it easier than ever for consumers to shop the styles they love on-demand, just in time for the holidays. Shoppers nationwide can now get their favorites for the whole family, including denim, activewear, and Jingle Jammies, delivered to their doors through DoorDash. The partnership expands Old Navy’s omnichannel reach, delivering on-trend style and value with ease and accessibility. From family matching to the latest trends (and everything in between!), Old Navy style is now just a tap away.

“We’ve seen increased demand for on-demand apparel, and partnering with an iconic brand like Old Navy marks an incredible milestone in delivering scale, value, and convenience for consumers nationwide,” said Lee Brown, Chief Revenue Officer at DoorDash. “As one of the first major apparel retailers on our platform—with more than 1,000 stores across the U.S.—we’re bringing Old Navy to tens of millions of monthly active users on DoorDash. Just in time for the holidays, shoppers can grab last-minute gifts, family favorites, or everyday essentials and have them delivered ASAP. It’s a powerful example of how we’re helping retailers expand beyond their own channels while giving consumers more choice and convenience than ever before.”

“We like to meet customers where they are – on their terms,” said Haio Barbeito, Old Navy’s Brand President and CEO. “For us, that means removing friction and adding joy, making it easy for our customers and their families to get what they love, how and when they want it. Partnering with DoorDash brings that spirit to life by introducing same-day delivery – a whole new value proposition that helps customers save both time and money. It makes shopping for great style as simple and accessible as ordering dinner or groceries.”

Getting started is simple:

Open the DoorDash app Search Old Navy Add your favorites to cart and check out for on-demand delivery

DoorDash launched on-demand retail delivery in 2023, giving consumers a faster, easier way to get more of what they need, from groceries and gifts to apparel. Since then, DoorDash has continued to help retailers connect with new and returning consumers through innovative tools and technology. In December 2024, over 25% of DoorDash’s monthly active users ordered from at least one new vertical category, such as retail. Globally, DoorDash serves over 50 million monthly active users.* The partnership with Old Navy builds on that momentum, making it easier than ever to grab a last-minute outfit or refresh your wardrobe—with delivery seamlessly woven into the everyday shopping experience.

*Based on the number of individual consumer accounts that have completed an order on the DoorDash, Wolt, and Deliveroo marketplaces during December 2024.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that offers the perfect blend of fashion and value. We are the style destination for all generations, for every moment and milestone. Founded in 1994 as a division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP), Old Navy operates more than 1,200 stores across the United States and Canada, as well as franchise locations around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.​