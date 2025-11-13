Sun Auto Tire & Service Announces New Partnership with Phoenix Suns

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sun Auto Tire & Service, one of the nation’s fastest growing automotive tire and service networks, announced a partnership as the Official Auto & Tire Service Partner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.

“The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury are two iconic sports franchises that are driven to perform,” said Matthew Loos, Chief Marketing Officer of Sun Auto Tire & Service. “As the Official Auto & Tire Service Partner of the Suns and Mercury, Sun Auto is building visibility for our brand while, showcasing the strength, reach, and trust that define our national network.”

A Partnership Fueled by Performance

Whether it’s delivering top-tier service in the shop or elite-level play on the court, this partnership reflects a shared pursuit to perform at the highest level.

Originating in the Southwest and expanding coast to coast, the Sun Auto Network now has more than 525 locations nationwide. Teaming up with the Suns and Mercury underscores Sun Auto’s reputation as a nationally recognized leader dedicated to delivering elite service and performance.

“This partnership gives our teammates, guests, and communities a reason to cheer together,” said Loos. “We celebrate the same drive and teamwork that fuels success across our network.”

Activations & Fan Engagement

Throughout the season, fans will see the Sun Auto Network come to life through activations and in-arena experiences like Hoops for Troops powered by Sun Auto Network, which honored our nation’s veterans with special recognition and giveaways in honor of Veterans Day. This celebration served as a continuation of Sun Auto’s core values of community and service.

As part of the season-long partnership, fans will have the opportunity to receive exclusive ticket giveaways, deals, and special promotions, keeping them connected to their teams and local trusted automotive service provider.

“We are excited to welcome Sun Auto Tire & Service as the Official Auto & Tire Partner of the Suns and Mercury,” said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Dan Costello. “We look forward to collaborating on unique activations and community initiatives to engage our fans.”

For Sun Auto, their relationship with the Suns and Mercury is more than a sponsorship; it's a celebration of homegrown Arizona excellence and a promise to fans across the region: Sun Auto Network supports their customers on the road and in the stands.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service (SATS) owns and operates more than 525 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned stores make up the Sun Auto Network — designed to deliver a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence, and Customer Care.

As one of the nation’s largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training, and resources that power each store’s success. At every Sun Auto Network location, guests can expect trusted expertise, clear communication, and the confidence to make informed decisions about their vehicles. Whether it’s a routine inspection or a major repair, Sun Auto keeps you in the driver’s seat. Drive Confidently. Learn more at www.sun.auto/network.