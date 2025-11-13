Leonardo DRS and Chaiseri Defense Strengthen Partnership with New Battle Management System Contract to Support Royal Thai Army

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has signed a contract from Chaiseri Defense Systems to provide its advanced Battle Management System (BMS) and integration support services to modernize the Royal Thailand Army’s Stryker situational awareness capabilities. The agreement underscores the strong and growing partnership between the two companies and reinforces Leonardo DRS’s long-term commitment to supporting Thailand’s modernization priorities.

Under the contract, Leonardo DRS will provide its combat-proven advanced BMS capability, critical project management, engineering, and support services. Chaiseri will deliver a range of local support services including system installation, commissioning, operator training, and through-life sustainment for the new BMS capability. The industry-leading BMS capability from Leonardo DRS will integrate advanced tactical computing solutions that include a next-generation software suite enabling real-time situational awareness at the vehicle, command post, and brigade levels.

“This contract represents an important step in expanding local industrial participation and delivering long-term, advanced capability to the Royal Thai Army,” said Dennis Crumley, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business unit. “We are proud to advance our partnership with Chaiseri with this important contract and look forward to future cooperation to support the national security needs of Thailand.”

Chaiseri’s Managing Director Mr. Kan Koolihiran added, “We are proud to strengthen our relationship with Leonardo DRS through this subcontract, supporting delivery of a world-class BMS capability for the Royal Thai Army. This partnership allows us to leverage our engineering expertise and local presence to sustain and expand these technologies across the Thai defense ecosystem — a win for Chaiseri, for our customer, and for Thailand’s growing defense industrial base.”

This new agreement follows the long-term teaming arrangement established between Leonardo DRS and Chaiseri in November 2024, which continues to guide their collaborative efforts to strengthen local capability and deliver cutting-edge mission systems to the Royal Thai Army.

Network computing and integration is a key strategic focus for Leonardo DRS as it continues to be the leading provider of advanced C4/C5 technologies with the U.S. military and allied militaries around the world. The company is investing in the future of C5 through the development of the next-generation of tactical computing systems, AI processing solutions and advanced C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards/ Sensor Open System Architecture aligned mounted systems – all aimed at enabling future network and platform processing to improve sensor fusion, situational awareness, and reduce the cognitive burden for commanders and crews.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers’ most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.