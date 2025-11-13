Peloton Hits the Fast Lane as Official Fitness Partner of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON), a world leader in connected fitness and wellness, and the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix announced today their upcoming collaboration at this month’s event designed to bring a suite of fitness experiences throughout race weekend and beyond. In addition to special class programming produced onsite in Las Vegas, Peloton is continuing the momentum behind its all-new Cross Training Series of connected fitness equipment with high-impact media placements throughout race weekend to honor the relentless training – by Members, fans and athletes – that leads to peak performance.

Taking the Apex: Peloton's Live Experiences in Las Vegas

Peloton will bring its signature experience trackside, hosting a fully produced class series – rarely found outside of its permanent studios – at the Awakening Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas. Classes offered will occur on the theater’s stage and include a mix of Cardio and Strength programming taught by Peloton’s Instructors:

30 minute Peloton IRL @ F1 Las Vegas Ride with Alex Toussaint – Recording on Saturday November 22; Available on Peloton on Monday November 24

30 minute Peloton IRL @ F1 Las Vegas Run with Becs Gentry – Recording Saturday November 22; Available on Peloton on Monday November 24

30 minute Peloton IRL @ F1 Las Vegas Ride with Emma Lovewell – Recording on Saturday November 22; Available on Peloton on Tuesday November 25

20 minute Peloton IRL @ F1 Las Vegas Core with Emma Lovewell – Recording on Saturday November 22; Available on Peloton on Tuesday November 25

Expanding the Grid: Bringing Race Weekend to the Peloton Platform

To extend the high-speed energy and excitement beyond Las Vegas, Peloton will introduce a Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Class Collection on its platform for Members and fans to enjoy wherever they work out. The four classes recorded from Wynn Las Vegas (see schedule above) will be made available as an immersive class series starting Monday, November 24, featuring two Cycling, one Strength, and one Running class.

Additionally, Peloton has partnered with the Las Vegas Grand Prix to capture exclusive Scenic content, which will give Members the opportunity to ride or run virtually around the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™ from their Peloton Bike or Tread. The Las Vegas Grand Prix Scenic experience, recorded on the 3.8-mile track spanning 17 high-speed turns, will be available exclusively on the Peloton platform.

“Our commitment is always to surprise and excite our Members, and we’re doing that on an unprecedented scale at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. For the first time, we’re delivering our signature hardware class experience in the heart of the action, while also capturing a truly unique Scenic experience with exclusive access to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit,” said Peloton Chief Content Officer, Jen Cotter. “We’re excited to bridge the world of elite racing and daily fitness, offering our community new content that is just as compelling and rigorous as the race itself.”

Celebrating Commitment, Training and Performance

Following the launch of the all new Peloton Cross Training Series on October 1, the brand is extending its launch campaign – developed in collaboration with its Media Agency of Record PMG – in parallel with the Las Vegas Grand Prix through new assets inspired by the finesse, precision and performance showcased by the teams. Peloton’s presence on the ground in Las Vegas will include OOH placements on Sphere and trackside signage during the race.

"The world of racing and the connected wellness space may sound like a surprising combination, but this collaboration is allowing us to bring two high-energy and passionate communities together. The dedication required to shave a millisecond off a lap time is mirrored perfectly by the endorphin rush our Members chase in every workout," said Peloton Chief Marketing Officer, Megan Imbres. "We're thrilled to be the Official Fitness Partner of this year’s race, ready to bring the unmatched energy of Peloton to one of the world's most exhilarating sporting events."

“The Las Vegas Grand Prix is focused on delivering an unrivaled spectacle, and our partnership with Peloton significantly amplifies that experience and brings in new audiences,” said Emily Prazer, President & CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “This collaboration allows us to bring a fresh, performance-driven element to race week. By bringing the Las Vegas Strip Circuit into Peloton’s unique ecosystem, we are creating innovative fitness experiences that truly take the energy and excitement of race week to the next level for their community of millions.”

About Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment and wellness solutions, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world’s most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Established in 2023, the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is promoted by Formula 1®, in collaboration with Clark County. The 50-lap race takes place on a 3.8-mile circuit in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip and sees drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 215 mph (346 kph) as they drive past some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, hotels, and casinos. Through the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. has donated nearly $2 million to non-profit organizations working to strengthen the local community. The 2025 race will take place on November 20-22, 2025. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.