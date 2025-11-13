CrowdStrike Named an Inaugural Google Unified Security Recommended Partner

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that it was named one of three inaugural partners in the Google Unified Security Recommended program, recognizing the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform for endpoint protection. CrowdStrike is the only inaugural endpoint technology selected by Google for the Unified Security Recommended program.

The Recommended program recognizes the breadth and depth of Google Cloud-validated integrations between the Falcon platform, Google Security Operations, Google Threat Intelligence, and Chrome Enterprise that enable customers to detect, investigate, and respond to threats faster. The collaboration also supports integrations that secure the AI lifecycle – and extends through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to advance AI for security operations. Together, CrowdStrike and Google Cloud deliver unified protection across endpoint, identity, cloud, and data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, accelerating the market’s shift to consolidate security investments onto a single, AI-powered cybersecurity platform.

CrowdStrike and Google Cloud continue to innovate to help organizations stop breaches and secure innovation in the cloud. Customers benefit from Mandiant Incident Response and Mandiant Threat Defense services with the Falcon platform and Google Cloud Security Operations, along with joint integrations that enable end-to-end security for AI innovation.

“CrowdStrike pioneered modern endpoint protection and built the cybersecurity platform trusted by the world’s leading organizations and hyperscalers,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “Google Cloud’s recognition reinforces CrowdStrike’s market leadership in endpoint, delivering the outcome of stopping breaches. The AI era demands collaboration across an open ecosystem, and together with Google Cloud we’re delivering the speed, intelligence, and trust organizations need.”

“Through the Google Unified Security Recommended program, we’re partnering with trusted leaders like CrowdStrike to help customers strengthen their defenses with unified, AI-driven protection,” said Chris Corde, senior director of product management, Google Cloud. “CrowdStrike’s integrations with Google Cloud products and services and commitment to open innovation exemplify what this program was built for – helping enterprises achieve better security outcomes and protect every environment from endpoint to cloud.”

CrowdStrike and Google Cloud are helping to redefine how organizations secure the cloud – advancing an open future for security and delivering unified protection for joint customers.

For more information on the CrowdStrike-Google Cloud partnership, visit here.

