Andersen Consulting Enhances Digital Transformation Offering with Criticalcase

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting bolsters its capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Criticalcase, a European firm specializing in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and managed IT services.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Italy, Criticalcase has distinguished itself in the cloud sector by designing and maintaining complex infrastructures for medium and large companies. Through customized solutions, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services including security, 24/7 monitoring, and system management—ensuring reliability, optimal performance, and protection down to the operating system level.

“Our mission has always been to guide clients through complex technological challenges with a strategic and hands-on approach," said Luca Nunno, CEO of Criticalcase. “Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to bring our expertise to a broader global audience and create value through innovation and digital excellence.”

“Criticalcase excels at turning complexity into streamlined architecture,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “This kind of modular thinking and delivery precision aligns with our goal of creating agile, secure, and scalable environments for clients at every growth stage.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.