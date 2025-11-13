360Learning Integrates with Workday Learning to Transform Enterprise Learning Experiences

NEW YORK & PARIS & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--360Learning, the AI-powered collaborative learning platform that enables organisations to upskill from within, is announcing the integration of its Learning Experience Platform (LXP) into Workday’s Learning platform. Through this integration, 360Learning will enable enterprise organizations to launch AI-powered collaborative learning Academies and help deliver timely upskilling to all learners.

Workday Learning customers can now leverage internal subject-matter experts to create impactful training in minutes using 360Learning's AI-powered authoring tools – a process that previously took months.

Benjamin Marchal, CEO at 360Learning, said: "This partnership helps support career and company growth, enabling learning teams to build programs that meet today's speed of business. By empowering internal experts with AI-powered authoring tools and collaborative learning capabilities, organizations can preserve and distribute proprietary knowledge to increase the impact of their L&D investment."

Automatic two-way syncing between Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and 360Learning helps reduce administrative overheads while supporting updates of user data and performance metrics. Learners have anytime access to expert-led upskilling that helps fit learning into everyday workflows, including via 360Learning’s top-rated mobile app.

As a Workday Innovation Partner, 360Learning offers a Design Approved solution, enhanced support, and exclusive resources. The integration extends learning enterprise-wide through streamlined user provisioning, branded Academies, and accessible dashboards for customers and partners.

For more information on the 360Learning platform, visit the Workday Marketplace.

About 360Learning

360Learning is the AI-powered learning platform that combines LMS and LXP capabilities to scale skills development for mid-size and enterprise companies. Leverage collaborative learning to turn internal expertise into just-in-time learning for onboarding, compliance, and more, powering employee, customer, and partner growth. Trusted by industry leaders like Safran, Cognizant, Bally’s Corporation, Duolingo, and Smile Brands. To find out more, please visit www.360learning.com