Mizuho Bank Accelerates ISO 20022 Compliance and Streamlines Payments With Boomi

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced that Mizuho Bank has deployed the Boomi Enterprise Platform to accelerate ISO 20022 compliance and streamline payments infrastructure across Asia Pacific.

The project enables seamless customer onboarding, simplified payment instruction, and future-ready scalability, all while shielding clients from the complexity of regulatory change.

Mizuho Bank is part of Mizuho Financial Group, one of the largest financial institutions in the world, with operations spanning corporate, retail, and investment banking. As the financial services industry transitions from legacy SWIFT MT messaging to ISO 20022, the bank recognised an opportunity to go beyond compliance and use the change as a springboard to enrich client outcomes.

“We knew the ISO 20022 transition had the potential to disrupt our clients’ day-to-day operations. Instead of pushing that complexity onto them, we decided to own it,” said Andy Nam, Regional CIO, at Mizuho Bank. “This project allows our clients to continue using their familiar file formats while we handle the conversion invisibly in the background. That kind of simplicity requires serious backend sophistication.”

Instead of requiring clients to modernise their own systems to keep pace, Mizuho chose to abstract away the technical burden entirely, investing in a self-service portal that could accommodate any format, old or new, and handle translation and validation automatically.

With Boomi, Mizuho replaced a complex landscape of disparate file conversion tools across its Asia Pacific branches with a single, unified interface. Through this web-based portal, clients can now upload or manually enter payment instructions using both legacy and ISO 20022 formats. Boomi’s low-code platform manages the conversion, validation, and secure delivery of each instruction, dramatically simplifying onboarding and minimising operational overhead.

The new platform has enabled Mizuho to significantly reduce client onboarding time from months to weeks, while also supporting more efficient client acquisition and reduced cost-to-serve. Already live in key markets across Asia Pacific, the solution is now being rolled out across the bank’s broader APAC footprint.

“Getting the project live in a rapid timeframe was a big win, but the real achievement is what it has enabled,” added Andy. “We’ve built a scalable foundation that not only meets current compliance needs but also adapts to the next wave of digital banking transformation.”

The initiative has become a blueprint for how digital infrastructure can enable agility, innovation, and better customer outcomes in a rapidly shifting regulatory environment. Mizuho is now looking to build upon this success, exploring further enhancements to its digital capabilities to serve a wider range of corporate client needs across the region.

“Payments modernisation doesn’t happen in a vacuum, it requires orchestrating old and new systems in a way that doesn’t disrupt mission-critical services,” said David Irecki, Chief Technology Officer, Asia Pacific and Japan, at Boomi. “Mizuho Bank’s approach blends compliance with client-centricity. By embedding ISO 20022 into a flexible integration strategy, they’ve future-proofed their operations and unlocked new ways to innovate at scale.”

