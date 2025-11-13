VisionEdgeOne Invests in Leading Italian Biomethane Platform RE2Sources

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VisionEdgeOne (“VE1”) has completed its investment in Italian biomethane platform RE2Sources, on behalf of investors in the VisionEdgeOne Infrastructure Partnership platform. VE1 has become a joint-controlling co-investor in the asset alongside European specialist mid-market infrastructure manager, Arjun Infrastructure Partners (“Arjun”).

RE2Sources is a leading biomethane platform in Italy which owns and operates six anaerobic digestion waste plants, with an annual processing capacity of 220kt of municipal waste. The plants produce 200GWh biomethane, which is injected directly into the national gas grid as renewable gas, as well as sustainable fertiliser and biogenic CO2.

Biomethane in the EU is a high-growth market, driven by strong fundamentals, government support and conducive to energy resilience. VE1 targets the biomethane space as part of its strategy to invest in mid-market businesses shaping the sustainable infrastructure of tomorrow.

Boe Pahari, Chairman of VisionEdgeOne, commented: “We welcome the completion of this investment in RE2Sources, which we believe stands out as a highly attractive opportunity in the biomethane space, which supports the energy transition, Europe’s energy security, and provides a solution for waste.

“It is highly representative of VE1’s investment strategy as we are investing in assets with strong infrastructure characteristics and growth potential, providing sustainable solutions to the changes and challenges of modern living.”

Surinder Toor, Managing Partner at Arjun, commented: “We welcome VE1 as our co-shareholders in this asset, which is positioned for success in the coming years. We look forward to continuing to grow RE2Sources, a true circular economy platform, which addresses key needs of its domestic markets in both energy supply and waste processing.”

VE1 was advised by Sidley Austin and Chiomenti (legal), FTI Consulting (finance and tax), and Aon (insurance). Arjun was advised by Ashurst (legal) and Alvarez & Marsal (tax).

About VisionEdgeOne

VisionEdgeOne is an infrastructure investment firm with an experienced team across four locations (London, Copenhagen, Paris & Dubai) focused on mid-market Infrastructure Private Equity investments primarily in Europe, applying a private equity mindset to value creation, featuring a combination of growth and robust downside protection through infrastructure thematics.

Rooted in an understanding of the accelerated pace of change and the impact of the global forces of disruption e.g. digitalisation, demographics and decarbonisation, we aim to support the transition towards a sustainable future by identifying and investing in the infrastructure of today and tomorrow across four sectors: Logistics, Energy, Digital & Urban.

About Arjun Infrastructure

Arjun Infrastructure Partners is an infrastructure fund manager founded in 2015, with over €7 billion of assets under management and offices in London and Paris. Arjun is focused on European core and core-plus mid-market infrastructure diversified by sector and geography, which it offers through funds and separately managed accounts. Arjun has an experienced, sector-specialist team of more than 40 professional with extensive operational knowledge combined with institutional financial pedigree.

Arjun’s entrepreneurial mindset and strong alignment with its clients make Arjun an attractive long-term partner to companies.

For more information, visit: www.arjuninfrastructure.com.