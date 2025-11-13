Singapore-based ImmunoScape Pioneers Next-Generation Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors; Announces Key Licensing Deal, New Board and SAB Appointments

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunoScape Pte. Ltd., an A*STAR spin out backed by Amgen Ventures and EDBi that is developing next-generation TCR-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced an exclusive in-licensing deal with Cue Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE) to lead the development of a distinct new class of therapies to attack solid tumor cancers. The deal provides ImmunoScape with exclusive access to Cue Biopharma’s clinical-stage Immuno-STAT® molecules in oncology.

By combining Cue Biopharma’s technology with its precision T cell receptor (TCR) therapy, ImmunoScape is pioneering a new “Seed-and-Boost” approach to immunotherapy, that addresses the shortcomings of current cell therapies by enabling potent in vivo expansion of infused tumor targeting T-cells—producing large numbers of highly effective tumor killing T cells in a controlled manner in the patient.

The strategy uses a minimal dose of the patient’s own T cells, engineered with a tumor-specific TCR (Seed), followed by periodic administration of TCR-matching and interleukin-2 (IL-2) carrying Immuno-STAT® molecules (Boost). This combination immunotherapy enables, for the first time, the establishment of a true therapeutic index for IL-2 by selectively delivering it to tumor-reactive T cells. The potential breakthrough approach offers to eliminate systemic cytokine toxicity, streamline manufacturing, and may deliver a deeper, more durable attack on malignant cells.

ImmunoScape’s clinical program targets cancers of high unmet medical need

ImmunoScape’s first Seed-and-Boost program targets the WT1 antigen, which is expressed across many recalcitrant solid tumors — including lung, pancreatic, colorectal, ovarian, gastric, melanoma, and head and neck cancers — as well as certain hematologic malignancies that still represent significant unmet clinical needs. ImmunoScape’s Singapore lab has generated compelling preclinical data across multiple solid tumor models, which is supportive of IND-enabling studies that will enable clinical trials to commence by 2027.

“Our Singapore-based in vivo cancer models demonstrate the efficacy of this new approach in multiple solid tumors” said Dr. Kar Wai Tan PhD, ImmunoScape’s Vice President of Discovery.

The Company’s modular Seed-and-Boost platform technology has the potential to transform cell therapy, through the delivery of safe, tolerable and effective therapies against cancer while simplifying the patient journey. In addition to targeting solid tumors, the platform may also be used to enhance existing classic autologous and in vivo T cell therapies. ImmunoScape’s clinical studies will include cancers and immune types that are relevant to Asian populations.

“ImmunoScape is pioneering the next wave of cancer therapeutics,” said Michael Fehlings, PhD, CEO of ImmunoScape. “Through our next-generation Seed-and-Boost strategy, we aim to deliver clinically meaningful improvements in patient outcomes in multiple cancers.”

ImmunoScape Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

As it transitions to becoming a global leader in cancer immunotherapy development, ImmunoScape is pleased to announce additions to its leadership structure:

Usman "Oz" Azam, MD, Joins the Board of Directors: Dr. Azam, President and CEO of Cue Biopharma and former global head of Novartis' Cell and Gene Therapy business, brings the support of Boston-based Cue Biopharma and extensive expertise in cell therapy development, manufacturing and commercialization. Dr. Azam served as Chief Executive Officer of Inspirna, Inc., a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer drugs and President and CEO of Tmunity Therapeutics, where he was involved in developing genetically engineered CAR-T cell therapies for solid tumor applications in cancer.

Adrian Bot, MD/PhD, Joins the Board of Directors: Dr. Bot brings 27 years of experience in discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies including CAR and TCR-engineered T cell products. He was the founding CSO for Capstan Therapeutics focused on in vivo CAR therapies and has held leadership positions including CSO and Global Head of Translational Medicine and Research at Kite Pharma developing groundbreaking gene engineered T cell therapies.

“Immunotherapy in solid tumors is at a juncture, when sophisticated, precision medicine tools are needed to effectively orchestrate a durable clinical response, I am convinced that the novel immunotherapeutic tools of ImmunoScape will push the boundaries towards better addressing the needs of cancer patients in a broad range of cancer types. Their innovative Seed and Boost approach is of global significance in the cancer field,” said Dr. Bot.

Pamela Munster, MD, Joins Scientific Advisory Board: Dr. Pamela Munster, a distinguished medical oncologist and Director of the early-stage oncology clinical trials program at UCSF, joins and complements the existing experts on the Scientific Advisory Board, bringing unparalleled clinical insights into unmet solid tumor patient needs. Dr. Munster is the author of the award-winning book, Twisting Fate: My Journey with BRCA―from Breast Cancer Doctor to Patient and Back.

A Singapore Biotech Supported by Local and Global Partners

ImmunoScape thanks its early partners and investors for making this pioneering work possible. The company is, additionally, grateful to A*STAR for foundational research support, and Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) for their commitment to supporting the company’s Singapore operations. The company thanks its financial investors, including EDB Investments, Amgen Ventures, and Anzu Partners for their shared belief in its platform and mission.

About ImmunoScape

ImmunoScape is a premier, clinical-stage Singapore-headquartered biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation cell immunotherapies in oncology. With operations in Singapore and California, ImmunoScape drives innovation to deliver transformative treatments for solid tumors. For more information, please visit immunoscape.com.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT® (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells), and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.