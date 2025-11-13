Niall Horan Joins VENU as Strategic Partner and Shareholder, Backing its Disruptive Vision for Future of Live Entertainment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: VENU), the fan-founded, fan-owned, and artist-inspired company building, owning, and operating reimagined premium live entertainment and hospitality destinations across the nation, announced today that global, multi-platinum recording artist and seasoned entrepreneur, Niall Horan, has become a shareholder and strategic partner of VENU. As a partner, Horan will serve as a founding member of the company’s advisory council, joining fellow founding member Dierks Bentley in a collective dedicated to shaping the future of live entertainment and advancing VENU’s fan-first, artist-driven vision for the industry.

With a decade of global hits, sold-out tours, and millions of fans worldwide, Horan has developed a rare understanding of what truly matters to both artists and audiences. From his start with one of the most successful groups in music history, One Direction, to his celebrated solo career as a singer-songwriter, he has built a reputation for authenticity and connection. Beyond music, Horan’s entrepreneurial work reflects his drive to create opportunities for others, from cofounding his sports agency Modest! Golf Management in 2015, to investments in TGL’s Boston Common Golf and Whoop via his investment company Greenbridge Ventures, and most recently, his role as a coach on The Voice USA. Together, these ventures highlight his passion for mentorship, creativity, and the next generation of talent.

“My whole career’s been built on that belief and a drive to make something special for the fans who make it all possible,” said Horan. “Music’s always been about connection — it brings people together no matter who they are or where they’re from. Joining VENU as a shareholder and advisory council member is a chance to help strengthen that bond, push the boundaries, and create something amazing for both artists and fans. I couldn’t turn that down. I really appreciate the opportunity and the chance to work with J.W. Roth and the incredible team at VENU.”

“Having Niall join VENU is an incredible moment for us and our shareholders,” said J.W. Roth, Founder and CEO of VENU. “He’s not only one of the most respected artists in the world, but also a thoughtful businessman and mentor who understands the power of what we’re building. His vision, his leadership, and his belief in creating something lasting align perfectly with what drives us every day, to change the way the world experiences live music and to leave behind a legacy we can all be proud of. I’m thrilled to have him on the team. Niall, grab a shovel, my friend, let’s build this thing together.”

As a partner and founding member of VENU’s advisory council, Horan brings valuable insight from both the stage and the boardroom. His understanding of artists, fans, and the business behind the music aligns directly with VENU’s commitment to building spaces where performance, unparalleled experience, and community come together for something extraordinary.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU) is a premier owner, developer, and operator of luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, VENU has a portfolio of premium brands that includes Ford Amphitheater, Sunset Amphitheaters, Phil Long Music Hall, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Aikman Owners Clubs, and Roth’s Sea & Steak. With venues operating and in development across Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas and a nationwide expansion underway, VENU is setting a new standard for live entertainment.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents, NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Tixr, Niall Horan, and Dierks Bentley, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit VENU’s website, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Venu believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the company’s filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Venu expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.