AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of StarStone Insurance SE

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of StarStone Insurance SE (SISE) (Liechtenstein). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect SISE’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, very limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. SISE’s ratings benefit from rating enhancement, in the form of lift, reflecting the financial assistance and operational support the entity receives from its parent, Enstar Group Limited (Enstar).

SISE’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, which was comfortably above the minimum required for the strongest assessment, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), at year-end 2024. AM Best expects SISE’s risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at the strongest level over the medium term, based on the company’s run-off plans.

SISE’s balance sheet strength assessment is supported by its conservative investment portfolio, and its significant external reinsurance protection, as well as internal reinsurance protection from its immediate parent company, Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited (CBRL). CRBL is Enstar’s primary operating company in Bermuda.

SISE’s marginal operating performance assessment reflects AM Best’s expectation that the company will run-off in an orderly manner, despite high administrative expenses incurred. SISE’s very limited business profile assessment considers its significantly reduced scale and limited revenues as the entity ceased writing new business in July 2020 with remaining long-term liabilities mainly related to construction business.

