Denali and Green Era Partner to Advance Community-Driven Food Recycling in Chicago

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denali, the nation’s leading and largest recycler of food and organic materials, today announced a new partnership with Green Era, a community recycler of packaged food waste and the first to operate a food-waste-only digester in the Midwest. Together, the two organizations will enhance the region’s food waste recycling capacity, generate renewable energy, clean soil, and local jobs, setting a new standard for circular, community-based sustainability.

“Green Era represents what the next generation of food recycling looks like — technologically advanced, environmentally smart, and deeply rooted in community impact." - Eric Speiser, Chief Revenue Officer at Denali. Share

Through this agreement, Denali will serve as Green Era’s go-to provider for sourcing packaged, inedible food from new customers, expanding Green Era’s ability to recycle more material, create local jobs, and strengthen the local circular economy. This will also build Green Era’s capacity to divert more than 150 million pounds of food waste each year.

Green Era’s integrated model — combining anaerobic digestion, composting, urban agriculture, and workforce development — makes it one of the most innovative organics recycling operations in the country. The collaboration will leverage Denali’s national collection and logistics network to supply high-quality organics for Green Era’s renewable energy and compost production.

“Green Era represents what the next generation of food recycling looks like — technologically advanced, environmentally smart, and deeply rooted in community impact,” said Eric Speiser, Chief Revenue Officer at Denali. “By combining our scale and expertise with their local innovation, we’re expanding the reach of circular food systems across the Midwest.”

Located on a 9-acre site in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, Green Era is more than a food waste recycling and renewable energy campus – it’s a community investment project that’s diverted more than 150 million pounds of food waste while generating dozens of jobs. The facility uses cutting-edge anaerobic digestion technology to convert food waste into clean energy and nutrient-rich compost while creating green jobs, educational opportunities, and access to fresh, healthy food through its planned urban farm and marketplace.

“Partnering with Denali strengthens our ability to capture more food waste and transform it into valuable resources for our community,” said Jason Feldman, CEO of Green Era. “This collaboration reflects a shared vision for sustainable infrastructure that benefits both people and the planet.”

The partnership underscores Denali’s commitment to advancing the U.S. organics recycling industry and supporting regional innovation. By linking its nationally scaled recycling network with a community-based renewable energy facility, Denali and Green Era are demonstrating how sustainability and economic growth can work hand-in-hand.

As a result of the partnership, food once destined for landfills will be recycled into renewable energy, compost, and other beneficial products that support local agriculture, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and return nutrients to the soil.

About Denali

Denali is a leading organic recycling company in the U.S. on a mission to replenish the Earth by repurposing waste. Our work is essential to keeping water clean, reducing the need for new landfill capacity, building soil fertility, helping farmers be more resilient, and reducing society’s reliance on fossil fuels. Our services and products touch thousands of acres, hundreds of locales, millions of tons of material, and nearly every person who purchases and consumes food in the U.S.

About Green Era

Green Era is a social enterprise renewable energy and urban agriculture campus in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham community. Founded with a mission to reinvest in communities through sustainable development, education, and job creation, Green Era operates the first anaerobic digester to accept packaged food waste in the Midwest.