Capon Valley Bank Partners with Teslar Software to Streamline Lending Operations and Strengthen Relationship Banking

WARDENSVILLE, W.Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capon Valley Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving eastern Hardy County, West Virginia, and surrounding communities, has partnered with Teslar Software to modernize their post-close lending operations and enhance efficiency across departments.

Founded in 1918, Capon Valley Bank has built a legacy of “local people, local banking,” emphasizing personal relationships and exceptional service. To continue that tradition while supporting future growth, the bank is investing in Teslar’s platform to streamline manual processes and centralize data.

By centralizing exception tracking and providing a single platform to gather needed documents, the bank aims to reduce time spent locating needing documents, improve visibility for lending, credit, and loan review teams, and give staff more time to focus on customer relationships.

“Exception tracking was our primary need. Our current process requires the team to chase documents across files and systems,” said Fred Brooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of Capon Valley Bank. “With Teslar, we can upload tax returns, financial statements, and other materials directly into the system so everyone has what they need at any time without hunting things down.”

As part of the partnership, Capon Valley Bank will implement Teslar’s Loan Exceptions, Loan Workflows, Relationship Builder, and Secure Document Upload tools, along with Teslar’s Construction module to manage draws and inspections more efficiently.

“Capon Valley Bank’s relationship-first approach aligns perfectly with Teslar’s mission to simplify and strengthen community banking,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and Founder of Teslar Software. “We’re proud to support the bank’s digital transformation and help their team spend less time on paperwork and more time serving customers.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software simplifies banking operations by making complex processes seamless. Our platform equips community banks with tools to streamline operations, fix exceptions, enhance compliance, and deliver personalized service. Teslar bridges the gap between tradition and innovation, helping banks thrive in a competitive market.

Visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.

About Capon Valley Bank

Capon Valley Bank is a community bank serving Hardy County, West Virginia, Frederick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Highlands Bankshares, Incorporated, and provides full-service retail and commercial deposit and loan products.

Visit www.caponvalleybank.com to learn more.