AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Stable for SILAC Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to stable from negative for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR of “bb+” (Fair) of SILAC Insurance Company (SILAC) (Salt Lake City, UT). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect SILAC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The revised Long-Term ICR outlook to stable from negative reflects SILAC’s improvement in risk-adjusted capitalization, which is assessed at the strong level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The company has had consistent operating performance, which has delivered positive results historically. The company has enhanced its overall capital position with the expectation it will remain well capitalized as it continues to grow premiums with the support of its reinsurance partners.

