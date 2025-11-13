Teachers Mutual Bank Limited Streamlines Identity Verification With Boomi

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced that Teachers Mutual Bank Limited, one of Australia’s largest mutual banks, has deployed the Boomi Enterprise Platform to streamline compliance operations, and create a secure, scalable foundation for future AI-powered innovation.

Founded almost 60 years ago, Teachers Mutual Bank Limited (TMBL) operates four retail brands: Teachers Mutual Bank, Health Professionals Bank, Firefighters Mutual Bank, and UniBank. Collectively, Teachers Mutual Bank Limited has nearly 220,000 members and over $11 billion in total assets.

TMBL has been a customer of Boomi for 10 years and previously worked with Boomi to create a better digital omnichannel customer experience. Following this success, TMBL used Boomi to unify its legacy infrastructure, integrating core banking, ERP, and third-party systems into a real-time, data environment. The transformation enables the bank’s members to update their details across online, branch, and call centre channels in under 60 seconds — a process that previously could take up to three business days and required manual intervention.

“We knew modernising our systems wasn’t just a technology upgrade, it was about making everyday banking easier for our members,” said Anureet Bal, Head of Enterprise Applications at Teachers Mutual Bank Limited. “Whether someone’s calling the contact centre or logging into their internet banking, their details now update in seconds, not days. That kind of responsiveness wasn’t possible before real-time integration and data orchestration became the norm for us.”

As part of the rollout, TMBL implemented Boomi’s API Services to create a single source of truth for customer data, while Boomi API Management enabled secure, scalable integration between banking systems and digital channels.

Boomi enabled the bank’s RPA toolsets to automate Know Your Customer (KYC) workflows (identity verification), fraud detection, and exception handling, reducing compliance risk and freeing staff to focus on higher-value work.

“Regulatory pressure is only increasing, but we didn’t want to treat compliance as just another checkbox,” added Bal. “By embedding identity verification and fraud checks into a real-time, event-driven system, we’re not just reacting faster, we’re creating a digital foundation that can evolve with member needs and the future of financial services.”

Looking ahead, TMBL plans to build on its Boomi-enabled architecture to support upcoming AML reform phases that further enrich member engagement.

“There’s a huge difference between business transformation and digital impact,” said David Irecki, Chief Technology Officer, Asia Pacific and Japan at Boomi. “By embedding compliance into the flow of customer service and giving staff the tools to respond faster, Teachers Mutual Bank Limited has created a foundation that’s proactive, not reactive. That’s what modern banking should feel like.”

Additional Resources

Hear from Boomi’s global customers

Follow Boomi on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

About Boomi

Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, enables organizations worldwide to connect everything, automate processes, and accelerate outcomes. The Boomi Enterprise Platform — including Boomi Agentstudio — unifies integration and automation along with data, API, and AI agent management, in a single, comprehensive solution. Trusted by over 25,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi is driving agentic transformation — helping enterprises of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.com.

© 2025 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the ‘Boomi’ logo, the ‘B’ logo, and Boomiverse are registered trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.