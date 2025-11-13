PathosLogos Combosite Now Certified with Workday Global Payroll Connect

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PathosLogos Inc., a Tokyo-based HR technology startup, announced today that PathosLogos Combosite has been officially certified as a Workday Global Payroll Connect (GPC) partner. The certification validates the certified integration between its enterprise payroll SaaS “Combosite” and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM).

Combosite is a robust, enterprise-ready payroll solution, compliant with Japanese labor laws and regulatory requirements. It is also the first SaaS in Japan to achieve Workday Global Payroll Connect certification, allowing seamless integration with Workday HCM.

With this integration, Workday customers with operations in Japan can implement a fully integrated payroll engine without the need for manual HR data transfers to external systems. In addition, by leveraging PathosLogos, the company’s vendor neutral HR SaaS data platform, organizations can centrally connect with Japan specific HR SaaS solutions—including time tracking and labor management tools —helping to ensure operational efficiency across complex HR processes.

PathosLogos entered into a strategic partnership with Workday Japan in March 2025, with a shared mission to deliver more efficient payroll and HR solutions for global enterprises.

Chikara Furuichi, Executive President and Country Manager, Workday K.K.

“We are sincerely grateful for the rapid development of this integration —delivered in less than a year since the signing of our strategic partnership with PathosLogos. By combining Workday’s secure and flexible Global Payroll Connect framework with PathosLogos’ proven technical expertise, the companies can implement global HR strategies while streamlining routine operations such as payroll. This milestone represents a significant step toward advancing HR modernization for global enterprises.”

Masayuki Makino, CEO, PathosLogos

“We are honored to achieve certification from Workday. This recognition reflects our track record of delivering enterprise grade HR and payroll solutions, as well as the global level reliability and technical strength of our platform. We look forward to further deepening our collaboration with Workday to strengthen the HR and management infrastructure that enterprises need to compete globally.”

About Workday

English Website: http://www.workday.com/

About PathosLogos

English Website: https://www.pathoslogos.co.jp/en

PathosLogos Inc. is an HR technology startup founded in 2020 by Masayuki Makino, a serial entrepreneur who previously founded Works Applications. The company provides HR Co-Creation Platform “PathosLogos”, an integrated HR SaaS data platform for enterprises, along with its HR payroll SaaS, “Combosite”.

By empowering Japanese enterprises to select the most effective domain specific HR SaaS solutions and centralizing HR data, PathosLogos is driving the future of HR and unlocking new levels of HR productivity.