Leading e-wallets adopt Ant International's generative AI innovation platform to elevate customer experience

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation, and financial technology provider, has announced that it is collaborating with e-wallet operators TNG Digital, the operating company of TNG eWallet, and easypaisa, Pakistan’s first digital bank, to deliver better customer experiences with AI, supported by Ant International's AI-as-a-Service platform for fintechs and superapps.

Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit is an AI innovation platform designed to help financial services businesses build generative AI-driven agentic applications, backed by Ant International’s deep domain excellence in financial services, and proven know-how in helping merchants and e-wallets digitalise operations. With Ant International's support, both e-wallet operators are leveraging the platform to raise the efficiency of customer service operations, and streamline the user journey for customer service requests.

“Our strategic collaboration with Ant International is democratising access to easy and convenient digital financial services for millions nationwide. The launch of our generative AI-powered customer service agent is a key step that enables easypaisa customers to enjoy truly hyper-personalised financial experiences, from tailored product recommendations and actionable insights, to timely reminders that help them manage their finances more efficiently. Beyond personalisation, the AI assistant enhances security through advanced fraud detection and improves risk management, making every in-app financial interaction safer, faster, and more intuitive. This innovation represents a significant leap in making digital financial services more accessible, trustworthy, and empowering for all Pakistanis,” said Farhan Hassan, Chief Digital Officer, easypaisa Digital Bank.

Helping companies deliver secure, AI-native services for the financial sector

Generative AI-powered agents, developed with the support of Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit, are able to autonomously respond to and perform rectification tasks for requests common to financial services, such as in customer service, merchant copilots, financial assistants and AI safety solutions. Besides improving response speeds, this can also reduce time needed for training, and increase working efficiencies.

The AI-as-a-Service platform, which first rolled out in June 2025, has been honed on Ant International’s four key business units: wallet gateway service (Alipay+), merchant payment service (Antom), cross-border business account service (WorldFirst), and inclusive finance service (global treasury management, digital lending and credit tech solutions).

Ant International’s AI strategy also focuses on its deep financial domain expertise, as well as ensuring trust and safety by maintaining security at the core of its AI development.

"We’re excited to welcome our first customers to Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit. This platform opens the door for fintechs to agentic AI — empowering them to automate decisions, accelerate innovation, and deliver smarter financial solutions to their partners, all with financial-grade compliance, reliability and security. We look forward to supporting our customers as they expand the use of the Cockpit platform in their operations," says Jiang-Ming Yang, Chief Innovation Officer at Ant International.

As a comprehensive generative AI platform for fintechs and superapps, Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit leverages over 20 leading LLMs, including Ant International’s own Falcon TST (Time-Series Transformer) AI Model. It has focused on integrating fintech knowledge bases, such as bank transfer rules and dispute resolution policies, to help businesses build specialised fintech agents. Built on the Cockpit, Antom Copilot is the world’s first AI agent designed to help merchants boost conversion by streamlining the process of payment method integration.

To ensure its customers and partners are actively protected from threats and vulnerabilities, Ant International’s AI services are underpinned by AI SHIELD, a proactive security toolkit to help AI-powered financial services stay secure and compliant. AI SHIELD is anchored on its AI Security Docker, which can reduce AI service risks by 90% through rigorous security evaluation and risk discovery processes, continuous real-time monitoring and intervention on agent interactions, and ongoing inspection and adversarial testing.

About Ant International

With headquarters in Singapore and main operations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/