NRC Health Partners with BJC HealthCare to Advance Experience Excellence Across a Unified Network

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRC Health, the leader in healthcare experience management, is proud to announce a new partnership with BJC Health System, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit integrated healthcare delivery organizations. The collaboration will unify and elevate patient and employee experiences across BJC’s hospitals, clinics, and academic partners, reinforcing its mission to improve the health and well-being of the people and communities it serves through leadership, education, innovation, and excellence in medicine.

Through this partnership, NRC Health will provide its Patient Experience, Leader, and Employee Rounding solutions—creating a consistent, data-driven foundation for improvement and connection across all sites of care.

“BJC Health System represents the next generation of integrated, patient-centered healthcare,” said Trent Green, Chief Executive Officer at NRC Health. “Their commitment to advancing quality, safety, and teamwork reflects the values we share. Together, we will help leaders and caregivers strengthen the human connections that define world-class care.”

Rooted in its values of kindness, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork, BJC Health System strives to set the national standard in patient experience, clinical quality, and employee satisfaction. With NRC Health’s innovative solutions, BJC will unify feedback from patients and employees into a shared vision for experience excellence—empowering its teams to act on real-time insights and drive measurable outcomes across the organization.

With this collaboration, BJC Health System joins a growing network of leading healthcare organizations partnering with NRC Health to advance innovation, strengthen trust, and deliver experiences that matter for every patient, employee, and community they serve.

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding helps leading healthcare systems get to know the patients, families, consumers, employees, and communities they serve on a human level. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, human-centered approach, unmatched national market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences, NRC Health is transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes across the healthcare journey.

NRC Health has received the 2025 Best in KLAS Award for Healthcare Experience Management. This recognition independently validates NRC Health’s relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare through innovation and deep partnerships, bringing together its comprehensive experience management platform, advanced technology, and proven techniques to drive the most human healthcare experiences.

For more information, email info@nrchealth.com or visit www.nrchealth.com.