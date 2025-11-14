Grindr Connects the Flock: From Gay Sheep, to the NYC Runway, to the Global Gayborhood

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grindr, the Global Gayborhood in your pocket known for sparking connections worldwide, is bringing its mission to life in an entirely new way: uniting a farm of gay sheep, a legendary designer, and the shared belief in the power of community. In its latest bold move, Grindr has brought together Rainbow Wool, a nonprofit organization and farm that rescues gay sheep, with acclaimed artist and designer Michael Schmidt to debut the world’s first truly gay fashion collection.

This unexpected collaboration showcases what can happen when communities connect. Across worlds, borders, languages, and in-app chats, Grindr brought together Rainbow Wool’s powerful story with Schmidt’s iconic artistry to celebrate the resilience and creativity that define gay culture.

“At Grindr, connection has always been our core,” said Tristan Pineiro, SVP of Marketing & Communications at Grindr. “Rainbow Wool’s story mirrors the experience of so many LGBTQ+ people, cast aside for being different, yet thriving through community. Together, we’re proving that connection can transform exclusion into celebratory expression.”

With Michael Schmidt, whose designs have been worn by icons like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Cher, at the helm, I Wool Survive is a collection that brings gay history and archetypes to life through 36 handcrafted looks spun entirely from Rainbow Wool yarn. From Leathermen to Daddies, Sailors to Firefighters, each piece reimagines gay identity through artistry, humor, and pride.

“It’s been a pleasure to create this light-hearted collection of pieces that also address a very serious topic,” said Schmidt. “The mistreatment of animals that exhibit same-sex attraction is a painful reminder of the prejudice that continues to affect LGBT communities worldwide. Hopefully, by illustrating that homosexuality exists throughout the animal kingdom, we can help put to bed the false and damaging notion that being gay is a choice.”

The Grindr I Wool Survive runway show, A Michael Schmidt Collection, will debut in New York City on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at The Altman Building (135 W 18th St), followed by an after-party at The Eagle NYC (554 W 28th St).

Beyond the runway, Grindr will continue to support Rainbow Wool’s mission throughout 2026, spreading the message that connection, in all forms, can change everything. Select pieces from the I Wool Survive collection will be available for auction, supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives worldwide.

“Scientific studies have shown that around one in twelve rams naturally prefer other males, and while many of these animals are typically sent to slaughter, our farm offers them a different fate,” said farm owner and shepherd, Michael Stücke. “This collaboration with Grindr proves that being gay is part of nature itself, and I’m proud our sheep can help people see love and diversity in a new way. The wool from these rams isn’t just material, it’s a message spun from animals who live freely and are loved.”

ABOUT RAINBOW WOOL

Rainbow Wool is a German social-impact brand founded on a sheep farm near Cologne. Created in collaboration with shepherd Michael Stücke, it produces the world’s first textile made from the wool of gay rams – saving them from slaughter and turning their wool into a symbol of equality and acceptance.

Rainbow Wool actively seeks collaborations with fashion, design, and lifestyle brands, turning creativity into activism and raising awareness and funds for LGBTQIA+ rights worldwide. The creative concept for Rainbow Wool was developed by Serviceplan Cologne.

Learn more at https://rainbow-wool.com/

ABOUT MICHAEL SCHMIDT

Schmidt is a clothing and jewelry designer who has garnered renown for his work in a variety of innovative materials. Known for creating elegant work with a rock and roll flair, his list of clients includes Beyoncé, Madonna, Cher, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Mariah Carey, Shakira, Britney Spears, Dita Von Teese, Katy Perry, Daphne Guinness, Tina Turner, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Nas X, and many others. Since 2001, he has designed an exclusive collection of jewelry, bags, clothing, and furniture for the luxury goods firm Chrome Hearts. Michael’s work is part of the permanent collections in many museums, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art (NY), The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum (Cleveland), LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art), and the Swarovski Museum (Wattens, Austria).

ABOUT GRINDR

With more than 15 million average monthly active users, Grindr (NYSE: GRND) has grown to become the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket™, on a mission to make a world where the lives of our global community are free, equal, and just. Available in 190 countries and territories, Grindr is often the primary way for our users to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015, Grindr for Equality has advanced human rights, health, and safety for millions of LGBTQ+ people in partnership with organizations in every region of the world. Grindr has offices in West Hollywood, the Bay Area, Chicago, and New York. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.