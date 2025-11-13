Redfin Debuts Conversational Search to Reinvent How People Find Homes

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redfin (redfin.com), the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket, today launched AI-driven conversational home search.

Redfin.com now lets consumers find homes by describing what they want in their own words and engaging in a back-and-forth conversation to refine their search. On other major real estate sites, users can start a search using natural language, but that’s the end of the conversation. With Redfin’s conversational home search, house hunters can go further by, for example, commenting on a suggested listing to say the kitchen should be more modern or responding to follow-up questions about their preferred commute time or proximity to a school.

“When you’re buying a home, the options can be overwhelming,” said Abhishek Singh, a homebuyer who tested Redfin’s new conversational search feature. “It felt like my personal concierge, surfacing better options in neighborhoods I hadn’t considered and showing me homes I wouldn’t have found using the map boundaries I usually set for myself.”

In early testing of the feature, Redfin users searched broader areas than before, but with more specific home preferences. They were then often able to use conversational search to adjust their criteria and find the right home. For example, when one user requested a $300k home in or near Baltimore County with a fireplace, wood floors, a cottage-like feel and at least three bedrooms, Redfin’s conversational search explained that no homes fit that criteria and that the user might want to broaden their search radius or remove some filters. The user responded, “let’s try a broader search” and “relax on the number of bedrooms”—and relevant homes appeared.

“We always knew that a home search can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack,” said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin Senior Vice President of Product and Design. “But conversational search lets us look across many more haystacks, with far more detailed information about the type of needle each user is looking for. We relied on search filters to define queries for years, but people share more about their preferences when it’s a conversation.”

Now available on Redfin.com and mobile web—with support for the Redfin iOS app launching in December—conversational home search is integrated directly into Redfin’s search experience on the homepage, map and listing pages. When homebuyers click the search bar, they are invited to describe what they’re looking for—which they can do in any language as the feature is multilingual. As the conversation unfolds, the AI sharpens their search and shows homes that fit what they’re describing.

“Our goal was to build a search experience that’s like talking to a real estate agent who has seen every listing in town and who knows what clients really want through dozens of late-night conversations,” said Dos Santos. “The difference is that conversational search is available 24/7, can scan every listing on Redfin across the U.S. and respond when a buyer says, ‘show me more listings like this one, but with an extra bedroom.’”

Early testing shows that Redfin’s conversational search users view nearly twice as many home listings than those using standard search, helping them discover more options as they refine their search. They’re also 47% more likely to request home tours or other homebuying services from Redfin.

Built with Sierra, an AI customer experience platform co-founded by Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor, Redfin’s conversational search continues to evolve daily, learning from real user interactions to deliver more relevant, precise and personalized results.

This launch expands Redfin’s leadership in using AI to transform real estate. From the Redfin Estimate, which provides real-time home values, to Ask Redfin, an AI-powered Q&A for home and market insights—every innovation reflects Redfin’s commitment to making homebuying smarter, fairer and more accessible. Redfin also recently launched Buying Power, which helps homebuyers understand what they can truly afford.

To start using conversational home search today, visit www.redfin.com.

About Redfin

Redfin is a technology-driven real estate company with the country's most-visited real estate brokerage website. As part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), Redfin is creating an integrated homeownership platform from search to close to make the dream of homeownership more affordable and accessible for everyone. Redfin’s clients can see homes first with on-demand tours, easily apply for a home loan with Rocket Mortgage, and save thousands in fees while working with a top local agent.

You can find more information about Redfin and get the latest housing market data and research at Redfin.com/news. For more information about Rocket Companies, visit RocketCompanies.com.