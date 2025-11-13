Rising Star Outreach Uses Domo to Help Uplift People with Leprosy Across India

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that Rising Star Outreach, a nonprofit organization serving people affected by leprosy across India, is using Domo’s AI and Data Products Platform to transform how it measures progress and proves impact, turning scattered data from hundreds of villages into insights that improve healthcare, education, and community outcomes.

“For a nonprofit working across two continents and ten program areas, having fast access to accurate data changes everything,” said Brett Caywood, president of Rising Star Outreach. “Domo is giving us insights at our fingertips." Share

Domo for Good is a program that provides qualifying nonprofits with Domo licenses and volunteer expertise to help create reliable data foundations for organizations doing good in the world. Rising Star Outreach empowers individuals and families to rise above the stigma associated with leprosy and to live healthy, productive lives through quality education, medical care, and community development. Leprosy remains one of the world’s most stigmatized diseases, with patients often shunned by their families and communities.

Using Domo, Rising Star Outreach was able to connect its data, build dashboards, and empower staff in both India and the U.S. to make informed decisions that drive greater impact.

“For a nonprofit working across two continents and ten program areas, having fast access to accurate data changes everything,” said Brett Caywood, president of Rising Star Outreach. “Domo is giving us insights at our fingertips so we can see what’s working, where we’re falling short, and how to lead differently in order to achieve our goals instead of just talking about them.”

Before implementing Domo, Rising Star Outreach tracked impact manually through spreadsheets and emails, which made it difficult to measure outcomes or respond quickly to donor and grant reporting requests. Now, staff across India and the United States can visualize medical outcomes, student progress, and community development metrics in real time, revealing connections that were once invisible, such as how access to clean water improves wound-healing rates.

“Rising Star Outreach is already making a difference in leprosy colonies in India, but with Domo, they’re now showing what’s possible when organizations use data not just to measure impact, but multiply it,” said Mark Maughan, Chief Operating Officer at Domo. “Domo for Good is where purpose meets data. We want to help organizations like Rising Star focus less on collecting numbers and more on changing lives.”

With more than 170 employees and 90 Domo users, Rising Star Outreach continues to expand its impact through better visibility into outcomes that matter most. The organization’s story exemplifies how Domo’s AI and Data Products Platform helps nonprofits and enterprises alike turn data into measurable impact.

To read the full story, visit www.domo.com/customers/rising-star-outreach.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.