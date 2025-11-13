White Clay, Curinos Collaborate to Embed Market Intelligence into Deal Pricing Tools

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Clay, a leading provider of relationship profitability and analytics software for banks and credit unions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Curinos Inc., a provider of AI-driven decision intelligence technology for financial institutions.

This collaboration provides banks and credit unions with access to timely market benchmark data directly within White Clay's suite of pricing, profitability, performance, and relationship deepening tools.

This collaboration provides banks and credit unions with access to timely market benchmark data directly within White Clay’s suite of pricing, profitability, performance, and relationship deepening tools. The blend of competitive intelligence, combined with a comprehensive view of client relationships, delivers bankers the intelligence they need to make smarter pricing, relationship, and profitability decisions in today’s highly competitive environment.

As financial institutions face margin compression, rising competitive intensity, and evolving client expectations, this collaboration delivers a strategic advantage - embedding Curinos’ industry-leading commercial pricing benchmarks and fee analytics into White Clay’s Commercial Relationship Pricing Solutions.

By integrating Curinos’ Commercial Deposit Analyzer and TM Fee Analyzer directly into White Clay’s suite, banks gain seamless access to market intelligence to better inform pricing and relationship decisions, enabling profit and revenue optimization.

“Our mission has always been to give financial institutions the clarity and confidence they need to build deeper, more profitable relationships,” said Mac Thompson, CEO and founder of White Clay. “By integrating Curinos’ market-leading data into our relationship and pricing platforms, we’re enabling institutions to make smarter, faster decisions that drive both client satisfaction and sustainable profitability.”

This collaborative relationship aims to empower financial institutions with:

Timely, Relevant Market Data in the hands of sales teams and relationship managers to facilitate competitive pricing while optimizing profitability

Enhanced Execution of Strategic Pricing Moves by placing robust, actionable data in the hands of product managers for establishing or refining pricing strategies and then enabling sales team members to directly access the relevant market insights at the pricing decision point

Intelligent Ongoing Pricing Discipline through integrated insights at all stages across the client lifecycle and in response to dynamic market conditions

“Embedding timely, actionable market data into the deal process is key to maintaining competitive positioning,” said Margarita Vacanti, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking at Curinos. “We’re pleased to work with White Clay to ensure our shared clients can access Curinos insights where they have the most impact — right at the point of decision.”

ABOUT CURINOS

Curinos turns data into decisions - and decisions into outcomes. Our AI-first decision intelligence platform empowers financial institutions to act on proprietary data and market signals, delivering in-workflow recommendations through learning copilots and adaptive optimizers. The result: faster impact and profitable customer growth.

Headquartered in New York City, Curinos partners with financial institutions worldwide to transform data-driven insights into measurable performance. For more information, please visit curinos.com

ABOUT WHITE CLAY

White Clay is a fintech that guides banks and credit unions to enhance customer relationships and profitability. For nearly 20 years, its software has offered financial institutions a comprehensive view of customer interactions and insights to boost daily business decisions. By aligning goals with shareholder value, White Clay improves banker performance and pricing strategies. Trusted by leading financial institutions, the company’s innovative approach continues to transform relationship and profitability optimization. For more info, visit www.whiteclay.com or follow us on LinkedIn.