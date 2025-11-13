Carter Bank Joins the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond as a State Member Bank

MARTINSVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carter Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CARE) today announced that Carter Bank, its wholly-owned banking subsidiary headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, has received approval to become a state member bank and be regulated by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System through the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. The Company is already regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. The Company and Carter Bank will also continue to be regulated by the Bureau of Financial Institutions of the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

"We're pleased with the Federal Reserve Bank's acceptance of our membership application, as this decision marks a significant step toward our future strategic objectives," Carter Bank CEO Litz Van Dyke said. "We believe transitioning to Federal Reserve membership will streamline our regulatory structure and enhance our operational efficiency. Additionally, the Company recently converted to a financial holding company, which provides us greater flexibility to innovate and grow.”

"We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to building on our strong, collaborative relationship with our federal and state regulators," Mr. Van Dyke continued.

About Carter Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Carter Bank, a $4.8 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank has strived to create opportunities for more people and businesses to prosper. Additional information about Carter Bank is available at carterbank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

