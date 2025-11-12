F5 and CrowdStrike Strengthen Web Traffic Security with Falcon for F5 BIG-IP

SEATTLE & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a new strategic technology alliance and first-of-its-kind integration that brings advanced workload security to F5 BIG-IP. By enabling F5 customers to embed CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor directly into F5 BIG-IP and leverage CrowdStrike Falcon® Adversary OverWatch managed threat hunting service, the companies are advancing adaptive, AI-driven security to the network perimeter where enterprises front their most critical application and API traffic.

Extending detection and response beyond the endpoint

For years, the cybersecurity paradigm has centered on the edge as the primary battleground. Organizations rightly focused on securing laptops, desktops, and mobile devices with endpoint detection and response (EDR) software. This is crucial because these are the gateways through which users interact with corporate data and where many initial intrusions occur. However, attackers don't stop at a compromised laptop; they see the entire network infrastructure as a sprawling set of cross-domain targets. To stop modern attacks, organizations need protection that extends beyond the endpoint—unifying visibility and defense across every domain that adversaries target.

“Today’s threat landscape demands taking the power of the Falcon platform beyond the endpoint,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. “We’re taking a bold step to move cybersecurity forward: normalizing the deployment of detection and response sensors across every attack surface, including network appliances. We’re pleased to take the first step by embedding CrowdStrike Falcon and OverWatch onto F5 BIG-IP. The Falcon platform has become essential for securing the modern enterprise.”

“For too long, network devices have lacked the same protection as other endpoints, even as they sit in front of the world’s most critical applications and APIs,” said François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO of F5. “The security incident we recently disclosed underscores how important it is to close this gap and continue raising the security bar across the industry. Delivered on the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP), CrowdStrike Falcon and OverWatch for BIG-IP bring AI-driven detection and threat hunting to the network edge. With over 200 customers already using Falcon for BIG-IP in their networks, our collaboration with CrowdStrike is enabling security teams to reduce blind spots and accelerate response times in their environments.”

CrowdStrike Falcon and OverWatch for F5 BIG-IP available now, free through October 14, 2026, to F5 customers

CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor and OverWatch Threat Hunting are available for BIG-IP Virtual Edition (VE) with availability on BIG-IP hardware systems by the end of the calendar year. F5 is providing eligible BIG-IP customers with complimentary access through October 14, 2026, to enable the immediate adoption of AI-native security and threat hunting at the network level without upfront costs. Interested F5 BIG-IP customers can view the Knowledge Base article or contact F5 for further information and assistance with onboarding.

Additional resources

To learn more, read the blog, view the joint solution overview, watch the demo video, or visit the F5 and CrowdStrike partnership page.

About F5

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry’s premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world’s largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.

F5 and BIG-IP are trademarks, service marks, or tradenames of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. The use of the terms “partner,” “partners,” “partnership,” or “partnering” in this press release does not imply that a joint venture exists between F5 and any other company.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

