Concrete and Figment Partner to Integrate Institutional Staking with DeFi Yield Strategies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueprint Finance, the core developer of the institutional DeFi protocol Concrete, today announced a strategic partnership with Figment, the leading independent provider of staking infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Concrete will serve as Figment’s preferred DeFi strategy partner, creating a seamless bridge between secure staking and advanced on-chain yield generation. In addressing a long-standing gap between institutional staking and the broader DeFi ecosystem, this partnership will allow assets such as XRP, BTC, and EigenLayer to be used in a more productive fashion. The integration of Figment's robust validator infrastructure with Concrete's audited vault architecture establishes a unified, compliant, and high-performance framework for institutional capital.

“Staking shouldn’t be the endpoint of institutional participation; it should be the starting point,” said Nic Roberts-Huntley, CEO of Blueprint Finance. “By combining Figment’s validator infrastructure with Concrete’s vault architecture, we’re turning passive staking positions into actively managed, yield-producing capital, all without compromising custody or security.”

Figment, which secures over $18 billion in assets under stake, provides SOC 2-compliant and insured1 infrastructure, serving as the secure validator layer for the partnership. Concrete complements this with its automated strategy layer, allocating capital across risk-managed DeFi and restaking strategies. This creates a complete capital stack, combining validator performance with programmable yield optimization.

The integrated model offers new capabilities for institutional clients:

XRP holders can delegate, restake, and deploy capital across ecosystems without moving assets from custody.

BTC holders can access yield strategies without relying on bridges or rehypothecation.

“Concrete has built the infrastructure institutions have been waiting for—secure, transparent, and built for fiduciary oversight,” said Danny Gattas, Protocol Business Development Lead, at Figment. “This collaboration enables stakers to earn additional rewards while remaining within qualified custody and compliance frameworks.”

Figment will become Concrete’s default validator for delegated and restaking positions, while Concrete will be Figment’s preferred strategist for vault design and yield routing. For more information, please visit https://concrete.xyz/ to learn more.

About Concrete

Concrete is an Ethereum-based protocol that provides institutional-grade tooling for on-chain asset management. With a proven track record of executing billions in structured flow volume, Concrete offers sophisticated vault architecture and strategy layering to enable secure and transparent yield generation in the DeFi ecosystem. Concrete is part of the Blueprint ecosystem.

About Blueprint Finance

Blueprint Finance is a multi-chain DeFi infrastructure company and the core developer of both the Ethereum-based Concrete and Solana-based Glow Finance. Concrete powers tokenized DeFi native asset management and the creation of new derivatives for any asset, while Glow powers yield, trading, and lending on Solana. The company's quantitative framework transforms complex DeFi mechanisms into products that work reliably for both institutions and individuals alike. By eliminating traditional DeFi pain points like liquidation risk and capital fragmentation, Blueprint is building the technical foundation for broader institutional adoption of decentralized finance.

About Figment

Figment is the leading independent provider of staking infrastructure. With $18 billion assets under stake, Figment provides the complete staking solution for over 1000 institutional clients including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets. Figment is the largest non-custodial staking provider of staked Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Institutional staking services from Figment include seamless point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. This all leads to Figment’s mission to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem. To learn more about Figment, please visit figment.io.

1 The insurance referenced herein is provided through Nexus Mutual, a decentralized discretionary mutual protocol, not a traditional insurance company or regulated insurance product. Coverage is subject to member voting and approval with no guarantee of claim payment, and is limited to specific ETH slashing penalties only. For more information, visit https://figment.io/products/slashing-coverage/.