CORRECTING and REPLACING Concrete and Figment Partner to Expand Institutional Access Across BTC, XRP

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

CONCRETE AND FIGMENT PARTNER TO EXPAND INSTITUTIONAL ACCESS ACROSS BTC, XRP

Blueprint Finance, the core developer of the institutional DeFi protocol Concrete, today announced a strategic partnership with Figment, the leading independent provider of staking infrastructure. The partnership will expand access to deliver Concrete yield solutions to Figment customers at scale. This partnership will allow assets such as XRP, BTC to be used in a more productive fashion.

“Staking shouldn’t be the endpoint of institutional participation; it should be the starting point,” said Nic Roberts-Huntley, CEO of Blueprint Finance. “By offering Concrete's vault architecture to Figment institutional customers, we're turning passive staking positions into actively managed, yield-producing capital, all without compromising custody or security.”

Figment, which secures over $18 billion in assets under stake, provides SOC 2-compliant and insured1 validator infrastructure. Concrete complements this with its automated strategy layer, allocating capital across risk-managed DeFi and restaking strategies.

The integrated model offers new capabilities for institutional clients:

XRP holders can delegate, restake, and deploy capital across ecosystems without moving assets from custody.

BTC holders can access yield strategies without relying on bridges or rehypothecation.

"We've seen demand among institutional stakers to earn on assets that are not natively stakeable," said Danny Gattas, Protocol Business Development Lead, at Figment. "By collaborating with Concrete, we can now enable earning additional rewards while remaining within institutional-grade infrastructure and compliance frameworks."

The partnership offers new access to a broader suite of institutional-grade BTC and XRP strategies. For more information, please visit https://concrete.xyz/ to learn more.

About Concrete

Concrete is an Ethereum-based protocol that provides institutional-grade tooling for on-chain asset management. With a proven track record of executing billions in structured flow volume, Concrete offers sophisticated vault architecture and strategy layering to enable secure and transparent yield generation in the DeFi ecosystem. Concrete is part of the Blueprint ecosystem.

About Blueprint Finance

Blueprint Finance is a multi-chain DeFi infrastructure company, and the core developer of both the Ethereum-based Concrete and Solana-based Glow Finance. Concrete powers tokenized DeFi native asset management and the creation of new derivatives for any asset, while Glow powers yield, trading, and lending on Solana. The company's quantitative framework transforms complex DeFi mechanisms into products that work reliably for both institutions and individuals alike. By eliminating traditional DeFi pain points like liquidation risk and capital fragmentation, Blueprint is building the technical foundation for broader institutional adoption of decentralized finance.

About Figment

Figment is the leading independent provider of staking infrastructure. With $18 billion in assets under stake, Figment provides the complete staking solution for over 1,000 institutional clients, including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets. Figment is the largest non-custodial staking provider of staked Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Institutional staking services from Figment include seamless point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. This all leads to Figment’s mission to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem. To learn more about Figment, please visit figment.io.

1 The insurance referenced herein is provided through Relm, a specialized insurance provider, authorized and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. For more information, visit https://relminsurance.com/