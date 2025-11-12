Bossier Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Modernize Digital Experience Alongside Core Conversion

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bossier Federal Credit Union (‘Bossier FCU’) has chosen Mahalo Banking’s Thoughtful Banking® platform to deliver a modern, secure, and member-centric digital experience. The implementation will occur in tandem with the credit union’s conversion to the Corelation Keystone core system, marking a significant technology milestone.

“Mahalo’s member-centric focus, collaborative partnership approach, and deep commitment to credit unions made them a strong culture fit with our values." Share

The upcoming launch will provide members with a secure and intuitive digital banking experience across both online and mobile channels. Mahalo’s platform will give Bossier FCU members a consistent, secure digital banking environment, designed to support seamless account management. Its native integration with Corelation Keystone will also enable Bossier FCU to enhance operational efficiency, deliver real-time insights, and offer a more personalized member experience.

“Mahalo’s member-centric focus, collaborative partnership approach, and deep commitment to credit unions made them a strong culture fit with our values,” said Jim Perkins, CEO of Bossier FCU. “Our team is focused on delivering a digital experience that meets the members’ needs while laying the foundation for future innovation. Converting to Mahalo and Corelation Keystone simultaneously enables us to create a digital banking experience that is both secure and user-friendly, while streamlining our operational processes.”

The platform will introduce enhanced capabilities for members, including improved visibility across accounts, streamlined transfers, and integrated card management. These features allow members to manage their finances efficiently from any device at any time. Additionally, Bossier FCU staff will gain tools to respond quickly to member needs, supporting both growth and service excellence.

“Bossier’s synchronized digital banking and core conversion showcases how strong collaboration and thoughtfully designed technology can create real value for both credit unions and their members,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Through our platform’s deep integration with Keystone, Bossier gains the flexibility and tools to elevate member engagement while optimizing operations for sustainable growth.”

About Bossier FCU

Established in 1954, Bossier Federal Credit Union was originally chartered to serve the civilian employees of Bossier Base. Today, the credit union has grown into a trusted financial partner for anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Caddo, Bossier, or Webster parishes, as well as hundreds of local businesses, organizations, churches, and associations. Learn more by visiting bossierfcu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.