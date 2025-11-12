JOLT to Acquire Volta Media Network from Shell to Accelerate Global Growth with U.S. Expansion

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JOLT, the global digital out-of-home (DOOH) and electric vehicle charging network, with operations across Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K., today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire a substantial portion of the Volta Media Network, from Shell, making the official entry into the U.S. market.

This acquisition, subject to closing conditions, will mark an important step in JOLT’s international expansion, by adding thousands of locations across the United States to its growing footprint, with sites spanning up to 34 states and 64 Designated Marketing Areas (DMAs), including major metros such as Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas–Fort Worth. JOLT will acquire a strategic selection of Volta assets to deliver maximum value for drivers, advertisers and property partners.

The integration of Volta’s network will build on JOLT’s pioneering model of combining DOOH displays with EV charging, connecting brands with consumers at key moments in their daily journeys; from on the way into malls and restaurants to travel hubs and retail centers. Central to JOLT’s approach is its data-led advertiser proposition, delivering advanced targeting, audience measurement and performance insights that enable brands to engage customers with precision and relevance across its network. Leveraging Volta’s foundation and JOLT’s global expertise in streetside OOH and fast EV charging, the combined network will deliver a seamless, measurable experience for advertisers and an enhanced charging experience for EV drivers.

With this expansion, JOLT will further solidify its position as the world’s largest combined EV charging and digital out-of-home network. That scale is reflected in the company’s global client base, which includes leading brands across retail, automotive, finance, technology, and quick-service restaurants, with global brands such as McDonald’s, Amazon, Toyota, Target and American Express among its advertisers.

“This acquisition will accelerate our mission to make it faster, easier, and simpler for drivers around the world to switch to electric vehicles,” said Doug McNamee, JOLT CEO. “The Volta Media Network and JOLT share the same DNA - combining EV charging with a powerful media platform - making this acquisition a natural fit. Securing a significant US footprint represents a major milestone and a longstanding strategic priority for JOLT, strengthening our ability to serve drivers, advertisers, and partners while delivering on our growth ambitions. These assets sit squarely in JOLT’s sweet spot: combining EV charging with digital media. We’ll bring our innovation and operational discipline to maximize their value for drivers, advertisers, and landlords.

“JOLT’s acquisition ensures the Volta network continues to thrive, giving drivers, advertisers, and landlords confidence in its future at a time when its continuation had previously been uncertain,” McNamee added.

With charging speeds tailored to both everyday top-ups and longer sessions, the combined network will meet the diverse needs of EV drivers while creating new pathways for advertisers across categories to engage audiences in contextually relevant, real-world environments.

JOLT’s expansion underscores the growing convergence between mobility infrastructure and digital media, delivering measurable commercial outcomes for advertisers while accelerating the broader shift toward electrification. Looking ahead, JOLT plans to expand its presence across major U.S. markets in 2026, partnering with leading advertisers, property owners, and municipalities to grow its integrated charging and media footprint.

The agreement is expected to close Jan. 1, 2026, and is conditional upon satisfaction of closing conditions. Shell was advised on the transaction by Goldman Sach & Co. LLC.

About JOLT

JOLT is a global leader in electric vehicle charging and digital out-of-home media, creating smarter ways for people and brands to move. Operating across the United States, Canada, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, JOLT is helping make it faster, easier and simpler for drivers everywhere to switch to electric vehicles. The company combines accessible, reliable EV charging with a digital advertising network that connects brands with consumers at key moments in their daily journeys. By integrating sustainable infrastructure with data-driven media, JOLT delivers measurable impact for advertisers while helping accelerate the shift toward electric mobility worldwide. Recognized by TIME and Statista as one of the world’s top 250 greentech companies, JOLT continues to expand its mission to make charging convenient, accessible, and built for the future.

joltcharge.com/us