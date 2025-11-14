Devtron Partners with Gadgeon to Deliver Managed Kubernetes Services

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Devtron, the unified Kubernetes management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Gadgeon Smart Systems to deliver comprehensive managed Kubernetes services. The collaboration enables organizations in healthcare, IoT, and industrial manufacturing to modernize their container infrastructure through Gadgeon's managed services powered by Devtron's unified platform.

Under this partnership, Gadgeon will provide end-to-end managed Kubernetes services to enterprise clients, addressing the growing demand for simplified cluster operations and providing migration pathways from legacy platforms. The partnership leverages Gadgeon's established relationships with healthcare organizations, IoT companies, and industrial manufacturers, while utilizing Devtron's unified approach to application delivery, infrastructure management, and cost optimization.

"This partnership represents a significant step in expanding enterprise access to modern Kubernetes management," said Ranjan Parthasarathy, CEO of Devtron. "Gadgeon's expertise in regulated industries, combined with their proven delivery capabilities, creates the ideal foundation for bringing unified Kubernetes operations to sectors that demand both innovation and compliance."

"Partnering with Devtron allows us to deliver enterprise-grade Kubernetes management that adapts to our clients' unique operational requirements," said Hari Nair, Co-Founder & CEO of Gadgeon Smart Systems. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to modernize infrastructure for healthcare, IoT, and industrial clients while maintaining the security and compliance standards they require."

Deepak Sreeraj, Director of Engineering - Products at Gadgeon, added: "Devtron's flexible architecture allows us to adapt to each client's unique constraints while maintaining operational consistency. This partnership enables us to deliver the same unified experience whether clients need on-premises deployment for compliance or multi-cloud flexibility for scale."

The partnership addresses key enterprise challenges including operational fragmentation across multiple tools, the specialized expertise gap for Kubernetes adoption, and the need for integrated security and compliance throughout the application lifecycle. Organizations gain unified visibility across multi-cluster environments, streamlined developer workflows, and comprehensive cost management through a single platform interface.

The managed Kubernetes services are available immediately through Gadgeon's delivery channels, with both companies demonstrating the partnership capabilities at KubeCon North America 2025. Organizations interested in platform assessments or migration strategies can connect with Gadgeon's solutions team for evaluation.

Devtron eliminates Kubernetes operational chaos through unified control of applications, infrastructure, and costs. With 21,000+ installations powering 9 million+ deployments, Devtron provides the industry's only platform treating these as inseparable, the way Kubernetes actually works.