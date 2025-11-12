Hisense and DivX Renew Technology Licensing Agreement for Consumer Electronics Devices

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DivX, a pioneer in digital video technology, announced that it has renewed its technology licensing agreement with Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances.

Earlier this year, Hisense licensed DivX’s global patent portfolio. Please visit https://www.divx.com/press/divx-and-hisense-reach-patent-license-agreement/ for more information.

For 25 years, DivX has established itself as a global leader in the research and development of innovative digital video technology and will continue licensing its broad portfolio to companies around the world.

About DivX, LLC

DivX, LLC develops innovative technology to provide extraordinary digital entertainment experiences on any device. Since 2000, DivX has been setting the standard for high-quality digital video by creating pioneering technologies for consumers, device manufacturers and streaming services around the world. DivX licenses its technology to enable stunning video playback, and major consumer electronics brands have shipped 2 billion DivX-enabled devices worldwide. The DivX consumer software has 1.5 billion worldwide downloads and provides consumers the tools to play, convert and cast their content. DivX is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.divx.com.