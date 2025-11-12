-

Hisense and DivX Renew Technology Licensing Agreement for Consumer Electronics Devices

Hisense has agreed to renew its consumer electronics license for DivX video playback

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DivX, a pioneer in digital video technology, announced that it has renewed its technology licensing agreement with Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances.

Earlier this year, Hisense licensed DivX’s global patent portfolio. Please visit https://www.divx.com/press/divx-and-hisense-reach-patent-license-agreement/ for more information.

For 25 years, DivX has established itself as a global leader in the research and development of innovative digital video technology and will continue licensing its broad portfolio to companies around the world.

About DivX, LLC

DivX, LLC develops innovative technology to provide extraordinary digital entertainment experiences on any device. Since 2000, DivX has been setting the standard for high-quality digital video by creating pioneering technologies for consumers, device manufacturers and streaming services around the world. DivX licenses its technology to enable stunning video playback, and major consumer electronics brands have shipped 2 billion DivX-enabled devices worldwide. The DivX consumer software has 1.5 billion worldwide downloads and provides consumers the tools to play, convert and cast their content. DivX is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.divx.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts
DivX LLC
Jim Styn
Senior Marketing Director
858.771.6361
jim.styn@divx.com

Industry:

DivX, LLC

Details
Headquarters: San Diego, California
Website: www.divx.com
CEO: Noel Egnatios
Employees: 50-100
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts
DivX LLC
Jim Styn
Senior Marketing Director
858.771.6361
jim.styn@divx.com

Social Media Profiles
DivX on Facebook
DivX on Twitter
More News From DivX, LLC

DivX Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation in Digital Video

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DivX, LLC, a pioneer in digital video technology, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary. DivX has been at the forefront of innovation, shaping how the world experiences and shares video—from its groundbreaking codec that revolutionized video compression to its ongoing contributions to streaming and playback technologies. Founded in San Diego in 2000, DivX quickly became a household name, synonymous with high-quality video compression and easy file sharing. The DivX...

DivX Unveils Major DivX Software Update: Seamless Video Sharing and Customizable Playback Now Available

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DivX, a pioneer in digital video technology, is excited to announce the launch of DivX Software 11.13, a game-changing software update for Windows and Mac designed to make video sharing and playback more intuitive than ever. The latest update introduces powerful new features, including direct uploads to YouTube, Google Photos, Dropbox, and Google Drive, all from within the DivX Software. Seamless Sharing Across Platforms With DivX 11.13, users can now convert and sha...

DivX and Hisense Reach Patent License Agreement

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DivX, LLC, a pioneer in digital video technology, today announced that Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, signed an intellectual property (IP) license agreement. The agreement resolves ongoing litigation between the two companies and grants Hisense access to DivX’s global video technology patent portfolio. By adding Hisense to its growing list of licensees, DivX has now licensed more than 75% of the global smart TV market. “We are e...
Back to Newsroom