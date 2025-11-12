Moveworks Recognized as a Winner of 2025 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks, the agentic AI assistant platform for the enterprise, today announced it has won the 2025 Americas Partner of the Year SDC Emerging Award. The company received recognition among a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and successfully delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies.

The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. The award selections are categorized, with honorees selected from a pool of over 2,000 submitted nominations, Moveworks was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services to the SDC Emerging category.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Microsoft as the 2025 Americas Partner of the Year,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO and co-founder of Moveworks. “Our collaboration with Microsoft is redefining what’s possible with AI in the enterprise. By combining Moveworks’ AI Assistant platform with Microsoft technologies, we’re helping organizations worldwide empower every employee to get work done faster, smarter, and more securely.”

The company recently announced its deepened partnership with Microsoft, empowering the workforce through a new marketplace integration. Moveworks also recently unveiled its new dynamic AI platform, empowering teams to build and deploy specialized assistants in minutes to automate everyday tasks and streamline business operations.

Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Americas Partner Blog.

Moveworks helps the world’s more prominent companies automate repetitive tasks, freeing employees to focus on high-value work. Named as one of Fast Company’s 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Enterprise, a Top AI Agent for the Enterprise, and one of the top AI SaaS companies in 2025, Moveworks has also won the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award, and is on the Forbes Cloud 100 and AI 50 lists.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the leading agentic AI Assistant platform that empowers the entire workforce. It's trusted by over 5 million employees at more than 350 of the world’s largest companies, including 10% of the Fortune 500, to automate everyday tasks and streamline business operations. Moveworks has been featured in Fast Company, Bloomberg, Forbes, CNBC, and more. Based in Mountain View, CA, Moveworks is redefining enterprise productivity. For more information, follow Moveworks on LinkedIn or visit Moveworks.com.