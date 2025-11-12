Helix Partners with Bangor Savings Bank to Expand its Banking as a Service Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helix by Q2 (NYSE: QTWO), an award-winning, cloud-native core purpose-built for embedded finance, today announced that Bangor Savings Bank has chosen Helix as one of its Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform partners to help power its expansion of fintech solutions.

Founded in 1852 and with more than $7 billion in assets, Bangor Savings Bank has spent the past several years building a strong foundation for its BaaS program. Today, the bank specializes in providing tailored BaaS solutions for fintech companies, ensuring they receive the support they need to grow with reliable financial services. As part of its ongoing commitment to expanding BaaS capabilities, Bangor Savings Bank has selected Helix as a new strategic platform provider. This addition strengthens the bank’s ability to deliver innovative embedded finance solutions and scale its digital partnerships. Helix will help Bangor Savings Bank reach more fintechs and create cutting-edge financial experiences for customers and businesses across the country.

The bank selected Helix for its demonstrated success in powering leading fintech programs, enhancing operational efficiency, driving automation, and delivering consistently successful implementations.

“Helix really stood out to us as a leader in the cloud-native core space,” said Ryan Dumond, SVP, Director Bank-FinTech Partnerships at Bangor Savings Bank. “From our very first conversations, it was clear they had the experience, the reliability, and the tools needed to expand our BaaS program offerings.”

This partnership underscores Helix’s ability to serve as a bridge between innovative banks and fintechs. By combining Helix’s cloud-native, API-first core with Bangor Savings Bank’s commitment to responsible growth and community-first values, the two organizations are poised to deliver financial products that make finance more human and help fintechs thrive at scale.

“Bangor Savings Bank is a unique and forward-thinking financial institution that has proven success in building and launching a BaaS business,” said Ahon Sarkar, General Manager of Helix by Q2. “Their approach to BaaS reflects a level of maturity that will resonate with fintechs looking for a long-term partner. We’re thrilled to be on that journey together.”

Helix’s cloud-native core helps financial institutions deliver strong BaaS and embedded finance programs and build digital brands. To learn more about Helix, please visit this link.

To learn more about Bangor Savings Bank’s fintech solutions offerings, please visit https://www.bangor.com/business/fintech-solutions.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE and NYSE Texas under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About Helix by Q2

Helix’s award-winning Banking-as-a-Service platform gives innovative fintechs and brands the building blocks of banking — accounts, cards, payments, data and controls, admin tools, and monetization solutions — to make it easy to embed personalized financial experiences that easily integrate and scale. For more information on Helix, visit helix.Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.