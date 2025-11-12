Echo Water and Morozko Forge Introduce the Hydrogen Mineral Bath: A New Standard in Hydrotherapy

SALT LAKE CITY & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echo Water and Morozko Forge announced today a partnership integrating Echo’s Revive™ Hydrogen Bath Machine into Morozko’s new Hydrogen Mineral Bath, bringing dissolved hydrogen to a two-person hot soak. The system combines Echo’s precision-engineered hydrogen technology with Morozko’s mineral recipe and water sanitation technology, offering high-integrity hydrotherapy with minimal upkeep.

Designed for recovery, resilience, and whole-body restoration, the Hydrogen Mineral Bath delivers dissolved hydrogen directly into heated mineral water to help reduce oxidative stress and support deep physical repair. Share

“Morozko recreates the experience of a natural hot spring—with mineral-rich water, chlorine-free ozone disinfection, grounding to earth, and now dissolved hydrogen—without added chemicals,” said Thomas P. Seager, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Morozko Forge. “Every natural hot spring in the world is characterized by three things: 1) minerals, 2) grounding, and 3) negative oxidative-reduction potential (ORP),” Seager said. “The typical American hot tub delivers none of these things. It’s a toxic, chlorinated, ungrounded chemical soup.”

The new Mineral Bath uses the industry-leading Echo Revive system, with long-lasting SPE/PEM electrolysis, to generate high-purity hydrogen, dissolving it directly into the bathwater. It includes temperature and water-level safety sensors along with a simple, intuitive user interface, built-in massage jets, and underwater lights—all contained in an elliptical stainless-steel tub big enough for two adults.

“Echo builds hydrogen systems for real-world routines - simple controls, dependable output, and science-validated results,” said Josh Carr, CEO of Echo Water. “Our Revive system provides the cleanest, most reliable hydrogen source on the market. So, when paired with Morozko’s minerals and grounding, we create an unmatched therapeutic hot bath experience for relief of chronic oxidative stress in 104F water.”

“The Morozko Mineral Hydrogen Bath is the most innovative thing to happen in the hot tub industry since Candido Jacuzzi first dropped a whirlpool pump into his son’s bathtub back in 1949,” Seager said. “For people who are serious about health, longevity, and recovery, the Hydrogen Mineral Bath makes every other hot tub ever made technologically obsolete.”

Availability

Morozko’s Hydrogen Mineral Bath with integrated Echo Revive is available for order at https://www.morozkoforge.com/product-page/morozko-mineral-bath. Echo provides full technical documentation for Revive, including PEM hydrogen generation specs, system protections, and safety compliance.

About Morozko Forge

Morozko Forge is a pioneer in cold immersion therapy, known for engineering the first ice bath that makes its own ice. Designed for performance, restoration, and long-term metabolic health, Morozko systems combine precise temperature control with durable stainless-steel construction to deliver a consistent, powerful cold therapy experience. Trusted by athletes, wellness practitioners, and recovery facilities worldwide, Morozko is redefining cold plunge technology with science-backed design and uncompromising craftsmanship. Learn more at morozkoforge.com.

About Echo Water

Recently awarded a 2025 Global Recognition Award™ for innovation in the wellness industry, Echo Water has emerged as a category leader in molecular hydrogen applications, including inhalation and hydration. From advanced home water systems to portable wellness solutions, the company promotes balance, resilience, and energy. Backed by peer-reviewed science, trusted by health experts, and engineered for everyday living, Echo makes hydrogen health accessible and transformative. For more information visit www.echowater.com