Sidecar Health Expands Mental Health Access Through Partnership with Rula

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidecar Health has expanded its mental health coverage through a partnership with Rula, a nationwide behavioral health provider group. From the start, Sidecar Health has treated mental health as a core element of healthcare — offering members unlimited sessions, clear upfront prices, and the ability to see any licensed provider without network restrictions. This partnership builds on that commitment by giving members an even easier way to connect with therapists and psychiatrists virtually, with upfront prices, no networks, and no surprise bills.

With Sidecar Health, no therapist is ever “out of network” or unavailable because they don’t take insurance. Share

Nearly one-third of therapists in the U.S. don’t accept insurance — and for most people, paying without insurance simply isn’t an option. Those therapists who do accept insurance are often booked out months in advance leaving millions without timely access to care. That lack of affordability and availability keeps people from getting the support they need.

With Sidecar Health, no therapist is ever “out of network” or unavailable because they don’t take insurance. Members can see any licensed provider — whether or not they accept insurance — and know their costs upfront, expanding access to thousands of clinicians who would otherwise be out of reach. As a result, Sidecar Health members use their mental health benefits 50% more often than those on legacy insurance plans — a sign that easier access leads to more people getting the help they need.

“Our mission has always been to make healthcare affordable and accessible — and mental healthcare is no exception,” said Patrick Quigley, Co-Founder and CEO of Sidecar Health. “When people can choose any therapist and know what their care will cost upfront, they’re far more likely to actually get help. Partnering with Rula gives our members another easy, affordable way to connect with trusted therapists and get support without delay.”

For every medical service, Sidecar Health provides a Benefit Amount — the amount the plan pays for care — based on local market prices and shown upfront in the app. Members can see what almost every doctor in the nation costs before they go. And those costs are guaranteed, even if the provider ends up charging more or adds covered services. When members choose care priced below their Benefit Amount, they keep half the savings; if they choose care that costs more, they pay the difference.

Through Rula, Sidecar Health members are matched with a licensed therapist or psychiatrist who fits their needs, with clear upfront pricing and no confusing insurance paperwork to manage. Rula is recognized for its rigorous clinical standards and user-friendly interface, ensuring members receive high-quality, evidence-based care. In many cases, Rula’s prices are below Sidecar Health’s Benefit Amount, meaning members earn money back. Since the partnership launched, Sidecar Health members have earned an average of $17 on each Rula visit — a clear example of how transparency and smart choices pay off.

This collaboration reinforces Sidecar Health’s belief that patients should never face barriers, limits, or surprise bills when seeking care — and that mental health deserves the same access and transparency as every other aspect of healthcare.

About Sidecar Health

Sidecar Health is a major medical insurance company on a mission to make high-quality healthcare more affordable and accessible for everyone. We lower costs by putting people in control of their health decisions — no prior authorizations, no referrals, no networks. Members can visit any provider and pay directly with the Sidecar Health Visa card. And because they see what their plan covers upfront, they’re motivated to make cost-conscious choices. If they spend less, they keep half of the savings; if they spend more, they pay the difference. This model reshapes behavior, reduces costs, and cuts through the red tape that defines traditional insurance. With fewer than 1% of claims clinically denied, Sidecar Health puts people — not insurers — at the center of the system. The result: better access, greater transparency, and more empowered consumers. Learn more at sidecarhealth.com.

About Rula

Rula is a comprehensive behavioral health solution that makes high-quality mental health care more accessible and affordable. With a nationwide network of more than 21,000 licensed providers, Rula offers next-day availability for therapy and psychiatry, 24/7 crisis support, and a seamless digital experience that connects patients to the right care quickly. Patients can match with a provider in minutes, verify insurance coverage and out-of-pocket costs upfront, attend secure telehealth sessions, and track their progress—all within a single, easy-to-use platform. Rula partners with most major insurance networks, including Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, Kaiser, UnitedHealthcare, and many Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, covering more than 170 million lives across the U.S. Learn more at Rula.com.