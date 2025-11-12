Pindrop Partners with BT to Strengthen Enterprise Call Security Across the UK

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pindrop, a global leader in authentication and fraud detection, today announced a strategic partnership with BT, one of the world’s leading communications service providers, to bring cutting-edge voice security solutions to BT Group’s enterprise customers across the UK. This comes as contact centre fraud has surged more than 100% since 2021, growing another 26% year-over-year. Today, 1 in every 599 calls is fraudulent, underscoring the urgent need for advanced protections. Pindrop will help to address BT customers’ business challenges within this evolving threat landscape, driven by Pindrop’s proven ability to combine operational efficiency, superior product capabilities, and flexible architecture for modern contact centres.

As part of this collaboration, BT will integrate Pindrop® Protect and Pindrop® Passport, the company’s patented authentication and fraud detection technologies, into its enterprise portfolio. This best-of-breed voice biometric technology will enable BT enterprise customers to reduce operational costs while enhancing security posture. The partnership will equip UK businesses with multi-layered protection that helps secure customer interactions, helps prevent fraud losses, and enables trusted, seamless experiences across millions of calls each day.

Pindrop technology combines device recognition, Phoneprinting® technology, behavioural analysis, and synthetic deepfake detection across the UK's most robust and secure communications network. Deepfake activity in contact centres have already increased nearly seven-fold over the past year, with 1 in every 106 calls now “non-live.” By embedding Pindrop’s multi-layered detection into BT’s network, UK enterprises gain a crucial line of defence against these escalating threats.

“With 1 in 106 calls already showing signs of deepfake activity, threats like synthetic speech and agentic AI are rewriting the fraud playbook,” said Bucky Wallace, Chief Revenue Officer, Pindrop. “Together with BT, we’re giving UK enterprises a modern defence—advanced voice intelligence that continuously adapts, spots risk earlier, and future-proofs contact centres for both security and customer experience.”

Pindrop’s native integration with leading CCaaS platforms has been a key differentiator helping ensure that BT can support existing and prospective customers across varied contact centre environments. This flexible integration architecture enables rapid deployment, simplified maintenance, and unified threat detection across both legacy and cloud-based systems. This business-driven approach helps organisations achieve measurable ROI through improved fraud prevention, streamlined customer authentication, and reduced agent handling time — all while maintaining a frictionless experience for legitimate customers.

The new capabilities are now available to UK enterprise customers, reinforcing a commitment to innovation and operational excellence. As deepfake-driven fraud and AI-powered attacks continue to evolve in sophistication, the Pindrop - BT partnership is designed to safeguard some of the UK’s most trusted brands and institutions against these emerging threats—while preserving the integrity, trust, and reliability of the voice channel.

For more information, visit www.pindrop.com

About Pindrop

Pindrop technology enables enterprises to safeguard sensitive information, secure transactions, and detect fraud through cutting-edge voice authentication and deepfake-detection technologies. Its solutions provide seamless and secure experiences across various platforms, identifying threats in real time. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and leading global institutions, Pindrop is at the forefront of securing all digital interactions in an increasingly complex threat landscape.