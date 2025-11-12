Amazon Business Unveils Next Generation AI Solutions to Help Organizations and Small Businesses Save Time and Money

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at Amazon Business’ Reshape conference, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a number of new AI-powered solutions including the Amazon Business Assistant to help organizations discover savings, automate routine tasks, and make spending easier and more efficient. These innovations, all powered by Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s fully managed service for building and scaling generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications, represent the next step in Amazon Business’ smart business buying journey. Amazon Business tailors the best of Amazon—everyday low prices, vast selection, and a convenient shopping and delivery experience—alongside a diverse supplier network, reliable and adaptable global logistics system, customizable workflow features, and intelligent automation tools to meet the needs of all organizations, including 97 of the Fortune 100 companies and hundreds of thousands of small business customers worldwide.

“For over a decade, we’ve redefined how organizations manage purchasing by delivering a faster, smarter, and more transparent buying experience,” said Shelley Salomon, vice president of Amazon Business. “Amazon Business combines vast selection and competitive pricing with enterprise-grade tools—multi-user accounts, approval workflows, and deep analytics—to help companies manage business buying and operate more efficiently. Now, with new, AI-enhanced tools, we’re empowering organizations to reduce costs, make data-driven buying decisions, and get support when and where they need it.”

New Generative AI-Powered Conversational Business Buying Experience

Starting today, U.S. Amazon Business users can access the Amazon Business Assistant at no extra cost. The assistant combines Amazon’s deep understanding of purchasing with smart conversational support to provide organizations with instant, interactive, and easy-to-follow recommendations on using and configuring an Amazon Business account. The assistant also recommends ways to buy more efficiently based on past purchase history and will continue to learn over time through user interactions and feedback ratings. Users can access the Amazon Business Assistant by clicking on the orange icon at the bottom right corner of their Amazon Business account page on desktop or laptop. When an opportunity is identified to make purchasing easier or more efficient, the tool appears on the account page and provides support based on account settings.

Discover AI-Enabled Savings Opportunities through Business Prime

In the coming weeks, U.S. Business Prime members will have access to Savings Insights, a new Amazon Business Analytics feature that reduces time spent uncovering buying trends and discovering savings. This AI-enabled tool analyzes purchase history, pricing patterns, and account settings to make recommendations via an easy-to-read, ready-to-use dashboard. Business Prime members with paid plans can log into their Amazon Business account and navigate to the Amazon Business Analytics tab to access Savings Insights. From there, members can select the Savings Insights tab to view a comprehensive dashboard that highlights eligible savings opportunities including Quantity Discounts for buying in bulk, lower price options from the same seller, higher value pack size options, and Subscribe & Save.

Bringing More Value to Business Prime through Spend Anomaly Monitoring

U.S. Business Prime Enterprise plan administrators can automatically detect and manage unusual purchasing patterns with Spend Anomaly Monitoring. This capability helps administrators efficiently monitor their organization’s purchasing without implementing restrictive controls. The easy-to-use dashboard analyzes past purchases, pricing, and account settings and alerts administrators about potential irregularities in four key areas: orders from rarely purchased categories, irregular repurchases of items, excessive daily spend patterns, and split purchases that may bypass approval thresholds. To use Spend Anomaly Monitoring, Business Prime Enterprise plan administrators can log in to their Amazon Business account and navigate to the Business Analytics tab. From there, account administrators navigate to the Insights tab and select Spend Anomaly.

Elevate Business Operations from Reactive to Predictive Decision-Making with AI-Driven Solutions

Amazon Business and Amazon Web Services (AWS), in collaboration with Deloitte, are announcing two new intelligent solutions designed to optimize industrial business buying and sourcing operations. Built on Deloitte’s IntelligentOps platform and enabled by Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker AI, these solutions are designed to help users shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive decision making. These industry-specific solutions leverage Amazon's logistics expertise, AWS's AI capabilities, and Deloitte's industrial knowledge to streamline business sourcing operations through proactive AI-driven decision making in manufacturing and energy sectors.

AI-Powered Industrial Manufacturing Solution Built Around Supply Chain Optimization

Available to select manufacturers in early 2026, this AI-powered solution will analyze patterns and make predictions about potential parts and inventory disruptions before they happen. The industrial manufacturing solution uses AI agents to simplify order management, supplier quality oversight, and demand forecasting, helping to improve transparency and control. If a potential disruption is identified, the solution will alert manufacturers and make recommendations, such as reallocating existing inventory or expediting shipping for compatible parts to minimize production delays. The solution will expand to industrial sectors later in the year. Plant managers will be able to log in to the dashboard via their Amazon Business account to manage orders, review material needs, and proactively plan for production timelines.

Power Utility Asset Management Solution Uses AI-Driven Insights to Improve Grid Reliability

Launching for U.S. utility organizations in early 2026, the power utility asset management solution will help enhance grid reliability and resilience through AI-driven diagnostics, geo-spatial analysis, and predictive modeling. The solution will share material replacement timelines and needed vegetation management data with the utility organization and Amazon Business to facilitate quick fulfillment and asset replacement. This approach will enable power utilities to dynamically predict and fulfill material needs through Amazon Business, decrease response times, improve customer service, and help reduce unexpected service outages, especially following severe weather events.

These AI-powered solutions represent a significant leap in how industrial manufacturers and utility providers can operate more efficiently and reliably. As these solutions evolve and expand across sectors, they will empower businesses to make more informed decisions, better serve their customers, and build more resilient operations for the future.

From Solopreneurs to Fortune 500: Amazon Business Provides Value, Selection, and Convenience

Since launching in the U.S. in 2015, Amazon Business has empowered businesses of all sizes through unmatched selection, deep discounts, and smart capabilities. Amazon Business continues to be a priority for the company, driving over $35 billion in annualized gross sales, with strong adoption and positive feedback from customers. Amazon Business actively serves more than eight million organizations globally, excluding emerging geographies, including 97 of the Fortune 100, 66 of the FTSE 100, and 38 of the DAX 40 companies. Procurement and business leaders benefit from convenient shipping options on hundreds of millions of supplies across categories like office, IT, janitorial, and food service, along with business-tailored features including a curated site experience, Business Prime, business-only pricing and selection, single- or multi-user business accounts, approval workflows, purchasing system integrations, payment solutions, tax exemptions, and dedicated customer support. Working closely with customers to understand their business buying challenges, Amazon Business continues to develop new technologies that make it easy for organizations and administrators to define, meet, and proactively measure progress toward their purchasing budgets and goals. Amazon Business is now a strategic partner to businesses in 11 countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Visit the Amazon Business website to learn more about new and existing tools and features for business buying.

As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.