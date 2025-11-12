Guyana and Cerebras Forge Historic AI Partnership to Launch a 100MW Data Center and Ignite Regional Innovation

GEORGETOWN, Guyana & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a bold step toward shaping the future of technology in South America and the Caribbean, the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana (Guyana) and Cerebras Systems have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to build and operate a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) data center of up to 100MW in Wales, Guyana. This transformative initiative marks a new chapter in Guyana’s journey to become an AI-first nation and the regional leader in digital innovation.

Cerebras’ investment will deploy its cutting-edge CS-3 AI supercomputers and infrastructure to serve international demand, as well as position Guyana as a global destination for startups, researchers, and enterprises seeking high-performance compute capabilities in a favorable country environment. The facility will serve as the cornerstone of a thriving technology ecosystem, catalyzing economic growth, job creation, and educational advancement across the country​.

“This partnership is more than an AI data center; it’s a declaration of Guyana’s ambition,” said Guyana’s President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. “Guyana is building a future where Guyanese talent powers global innovation, where its infrastructure supports frontier technologies, and where the nation leads the region in digital transformation.”

The MOU also outlines a shared commitment to data sovereignty and protection, with forward-looking legislation to safeguard national interests in the digital age. Cerebras will further invest in upskilling Guyanese talent, launching training programs, research initiatives, sponsoring of partnerships with International Universities and internship opportunities to ensure that the benefits of this partnership are felt across every community​.

“We are delighted to partner with the Government of Guyana to build this 100MW data center. This collaboration is a key cornerstone in our Cerebras for Nations initiative. Guyana is leading the way in this global program in which we help world governments build, accelerate, and scale their sovereign AI initiatives,” said Andrew Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Cerebras.

The project sparked interest from other global players in AI, cloud computing, and infrastructure, with additional partnerships under discussion. The Wales Data Center, located near the Gas-to-Energy plant, will anchor the broader vision for digital prosperity, including education hubs, startup incubators, and advanced research centers.

“EY is thrilled to facilitate this transformative collaboration with Cerebras and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. As a proud member of the Guyanese diaspora, I am excited to see how this ground-breaking collaboration will transform lives and inspire the next generation,” says Jay Persaud, EY Global Partner and Energy-to-Intelligence Leader.

As Guyana continues to diversify its economy and harness its energy resources, this partnership with Cerebras stands as a beacon of what’s possible when vision meets action.

For more information, please visit www.cerebras.ai.

About Cerebras Systems Inc.

Cerebras Systems builds the fastest AI infrastructure in the world. We are a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, AI researchers, and engineers. We make AI blisteringly fast through innovation and invention because we believe that when AI is fast it will change the world. Our flagship technology, the Wafer Scale Engine (WSE) is the world’s largest and fastest AI processor. At 56 times larger than the largest GPU, the WSE uses a fraction of the power per unit compute while delivering inference and training more than 20 times faster than the competition. Leading corporations, research institutes and governments on five continents chose Cerebras to run their AI workloads. Cerebras solutions are available on premise and in the cloud. For further information, visit cerebras.ai or follow us on LinkedIn, X and/or Threads.

About the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

The Co-operative Republic of Guyana is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, driven by vast offshore oil and gas reserves that have transformed its fiscal outlook and positioned it as a major global energy player. This energy boom underpins robust GDP expansion – averaging double-digit growth rates – and fuels investments in infrastructure, education, and technology. Beyond hydrocarbons, Guyana boasts abundant natural resources, including gold, bauxite, diamonds, and extensive tropical forests, which support mining, forestry, and carbon credit initiatives under its pioneering Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS). The country is globally recognized for its commitment to sustainability and biodiversity conservation, maintaining over 85% forest cover and protecting ecosystems that host rare species and carbon sinks. Guyana actively promotes climate resilience, renewable energy projects, and partnerships for green financing, positioning itself as a leader in environmental stewardship. Its geographic location offers a unique advantage as a bridge between South America and the Caribbean, reinforced by membership in CARICOM and strong partnerships with major nations like the United States. Coupled with political stability, democratic governance, and a proactive regulatory environment, these attributes position Guyana as a rising hub for energy, technology, and sustainable development.