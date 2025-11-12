Owlet Partners with Rhapsody to Connect Remote Baby Monitoring Data to EHRs

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, today announces a partnership with Rhapsody, a global leader in digital health enablement and interoperability, to securely connect infant health insights from Owlet’s FDA-cleared, prescription pulse oximeter, BabySat®, directly into their existing electronic health record (EHR) workflows.

The integration creates a secure, standards-based pathway for Owlet’s pediatric data to flow seamlessly into existing provider environments, enabling clinicians to view and record important data information as part of their standard patient records. With Rhapsody’s flexible integration solution, healthcare organizations can reduce custom development, minimize errors, and ensure accurate, timely patient information is available when and where it’s needed most.

“Our partnership with Rhapsody is another step forward in Owlet’s mission to redefine how infant data is integrated and used more effectively within the healthcare system,” said Jonathan Harris, Owlet’s President and CEO. “We’re connecting the dots between home and hospital by delivering clinically validated infant monitoring that keeps parents and providers connected from anywhere. By integrating with the Rhapsody trusted exchange platform, we’ve made sharing infant health data simple, empowering families to make informed decisions and allowing clinicians to deliver better care.”

By simplifying data connectivity between home and clinical settings, the partnership makes it easier for hospitals to scale their pediatric remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs. Clinicians can access continuous, real-time insights from patients receiving care at home, seamlessly integrated into the tools they already use.

“True interoperability isn’t just about moving data, it’s about making that data meaningful in the moments that matter,” said Sagnik Bhattacharya, CEO of Rhapsody. “By connecting Owlet’s clinically-validated monitoring data directly into the EHR, we’re giving clinicians a fuller view of their youngest patients, and helping families feel more connected to their child’s care team."

This integration marks a key milestone in Owlet’s expansion into clinical settings and reflects growing interest in connected monitoring from healthcare systems nationwide. As Owlet continues to bridge the gap between home monitoring and hospital care, the Company remains focused on empowering parents and providers with trusted, clinically validated insights. To learn more about Owlet’s FDA-cleared products, including BabySat and Dream Sock®, visit www.owletcare.com.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT), a leading pediatric health platform, is the only company in the world to offer U.S. FDA-cleared and internationally medically-certified wearable pediatric monitors, delivering hospital-grade technology directly in the home. Our award-winning pediatric products and innovative software combine clinically tested monitoring systems, an integrated video platform, and a simple, easy-to-use app, providing parents with real-time health insights to stay informed on their child’s well-being, support restful sleep, and provide peace of mind anywhere. Since 2012, more than 2.5 million parents have trusted Owlet to monitor their children's well-being and sleep. This adoption has fueled one of the largest collections of pediatric health and sleep data in the world, powering innovations that bridge the critical gap between hospital and home. Owlet is driving a new standard in pediatric wellness by pairing advanced medical technology with consumer-friendly design. Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to give every baby and every family the best possible start in life. Learn more at www.owletcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram for company news and updates.

About Rhapsody

Rhapsody is a global leader in healthcare interoperability and digital health enablement infrastructure serving over 1,900 customers. Rhapsody enables care providers, health tech builders, and public health teams to save time, reduce costs, and recognize revenue more quickly by accelerating adoption of digital health innovation through interoperability. Rhapsody API-enabled solutions are composable and flexible to meet customers where they are, deployable in a private cloud, Rhapsody cloud, or as an iPaaS.

