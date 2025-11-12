Kent County, MI Takes Action on Forever Chemicals with Landmark PFAS Treatment Project with Montrose Environmental Group

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RCON 2025 -- PFAS, often called “forever chemicals,” pose one of the most persistent and dangerous environmental challenges of our time. Linked to cancer and other health risks, these compounds have infiltrated water systems nationwide, prompting urgent action to protect communities. Kent County Department of Public Works is leading the charge with a bold initiative to address PFAS found in its landfill leachate. Led by local Michigan contractor, Taplin Group, in partnership with Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG) and TRC Companies, the County is deploying cutting-edge treatment technology to safeguard public health and the environment.

PFAS chemicals persist in the environment for decades, accumulating in water sources and posing long-term health risks. By implementing advanced treatment systems now, Kent County is setting a precedent for proactive environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance.

The design-build contract includes three foam fractionation systems across Kent County’s landfill sites, targeting PFAS compounds such as PFOS, PFOA, and PFBS. Once operational, these systems will treat over 31 million gallons of leachate annually across multiple sites, reducing PFAS concentrations to non-detect levels.

Key components:

FOAM-X™ foam fractionation technology paired with SuperLoader™ media systems for waste minimization.

Modular and building-integrated systems for flexibility and long-term scalability.

Remote monitoring and automated controls for continuous, efficient operation.

“This project represents exactly why I love what we do at Montrose – it’s science with purpose. Tackling PFAS requires teamwork, creativity, and commitment, and Kent County’s leadership shows what’s possible when those pieces come together,” said Kyle Lapic, Solid Waste Market Sector Lead, Montrose Environmental Group. “Their vision is helping set a new standard for how communities can take action on PFAS today, not years from now. It’s inspiring to see technology, engineering, and shared values unite to protect what matters most – people and water.”

