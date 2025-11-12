NUBURU and Tekne Forge Renewed Partnership Driving Industrial Innovation and Global Defense Cooperation

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) (“NUBURU” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in high-performance blue laser technology, today announced a significant update to its strategic alliance with Tekne, a specialized provider in the defense and security sector. The companies, along with Tekne's shareholders, have signed a new letter of agreement ("Updated Tekne Agreement") on November 10, 2025, superseding their previous understanding and establishing a renewed, robust strategic and industrial partnership. This agreement will be implemented by Nuburu Inc. via its specialized subsidiary, Nuburu Defense LLC.

The cornerstone of this expanded collaboration will be the establishment of a “Network Contract” (Contratto di Rete) under Italian law by November 30, 2025. This innovative framework is designed to foster a stable and lasting partnership by pooling resources and expertise, facilitating deep cooperation without immediately forming a new legal entity.

"This updated agreement with Tekne marks a pivotal moment for Nuburu as we quickly expand our footprint in the global defense and security market," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of Nuburu Inc. "Our enhanced partnership, underscored by a substantial financial commitment and strategic go-to-market initiatives, positions us to deliver unparalleled solutions and create significant value for our stakeholders and clients worldwide. The establishment of the 'Contratto di Rete' embodies our shared vision for long-term growth and innovation."

Key aspects of the renewed partnership include:

Facilitating Strategic and Industrial Cooperation: Both parties reaffirmed their shared interest in a long-term partnership within the defense and security sector. Nuburu views this cooperation as central to its global 'defense & security' project, actively pursuing accreditation with Italian governmental entities.



Joint Go-to-Market Strategies: Americas: Nuburu will secure exclusive distribution rights for Tekne's products and solutions. NATO, MENA, and APAC: The companies will collaborate on promoting and executing individual orders, potentially through joint ventures with local entities, sharing all phases from design to delivery. Italy: Nuburu will pursue qualification as a new defense operator in Italy, jointly studying and proposing Nuburu's products to Tekne's Italian clients, in particular the solutions offered by the new joint venture with Maddox Defense Incorporated aimed at developing, manufacturing, and deploying military drones for NATO customers and commercial/civilian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) applications. Separately, Tekne will adopt Nuburu's operational resilience solutions to be provided by Orbit.



Sharing Critical Assets and Capabilities: Tekne will contribute its know-how, personnel, and Italian production/operational facilities, particularly for local production/assembly requirements. Nuburu will provide necessary guarantees, acquire existing/future project credits, cover initial design costs, and potentially establish regional production sites for international markets.



Innovation and Project Co-investment: The "Contratto di Rete" will enable joint work on specific projects related to technological innovation, research and development, and internationalization, with Nuburu committed to contributing to these strategic initiatives.



Financial Strengthening and Support for Tekne: Nuburu has committed €15 million in financial support to strengthen Tekne's working capital and net financial position. This includes: €2 Million by using the Inventory Monetization platform powered by Supply@ME Capital Plc on which NUBURU made a strategic controlling-interest investment; €13 Million as a convertible shareholder loan, conditional on NUBURU simultaneously acquiring a 2.9% equity stake in Tekne. The potential conversion of this loan, and the future path to achieving a controlling interest in Tekne, will also be influenced by the stated interest of the Italian government in investing in Tekne, as conveyed by Tekne's representatives.



This comprehensive agreement solidifies NUBURU's strategic direction, significantly bolstering its capabilities and market reach in the critical defense and security sectors globally.

Therefore, NUBURU will submit a comprehensive 'Golden Power' notification to the Italian Government by year-end, covering its strategic cooperation and investment in Tekne, as well as the anticipated joint venture with Maddox Defense Incorporated for drone development, both of which fall under Italy's regulations for strategically important defense and security initiatives.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. has developed and previously manufactured industrial blue laser technology. Under a renewed strategic vision led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, the Company is expanding into complementary sectors including defense-tech, security, and critical infrastructure resilience. NUBURU is leveraging a combination of internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to build out its Defense & Security Hub, targeting long-term, sustainable growth across high-value government and enterprise markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

Nuburu Defense LLC, a subsidiary of Nuburu Inc., is focused on delivering advanced laser-based solutions for defense, security, and critical infrastructure applications.

For more information, visit www.orbitopenplatform.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “seek,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) anticipated net proceeds and use of proceeds; (2) the ability to meet security exchange listing standards; (3) the impact of the loss of the Company’s patent portfolio through foreclosure; (4) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategy; (5) inability to access sufficient capital; (6) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (9) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (10) other risks detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K or Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.